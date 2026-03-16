Markets and Economy

Economic and market signals stay steady despite oil shocks

March 16, 2026
Brian Levitt
Brian Levitt
Chief Global Market Strategist and Head of Strategy & Insights
Close-up of a gas station's gasoline pumps and fuel nozzles

Key takeaways

Geopolitical risks

1

The Middle East conflict and oil supply disruption are pressuring markets and testing investor confidence.

Indicators still stable

2

Credit spreads, inflation expectations, and rate cut assumptions are challenged, but aren’t flashing warning signals yet.

Caution over reaction

3

History shows markets have recovered after conflicts; staying patient while hedging selectively may help manage rising risks.

John Maynard Keynes has been credited with saying, “When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?” There’s no actual proof that he said it, but Keynes was never afraid to change his mind. In fact, there was a longstanding joke that if the British Parliament asked six economists for an opinion on any subject, they always got seven answers, two from John Maynard Keynes.

The facts for the global economy are changing. At the same time, I don’t want to give you two answers to the issues plaguing investors. The problem is that the answer to whether the conflict with Iran has me changing my optimistic view of the global economy and cyclical assets is more dependent on the thinking of the Trump administration, the Israelis, and the Iranians than I would prefer.

So, what facts have changed?

The Strait of Hormuz is effectively closed.1 Roughly 20% of the world’s oil flows through that passage.2 Production in the Gulf states has been reduced significantly,3 both due to direct attacks and because remaining oil storage is limited when barrels can no longer be shipped immediately. The availability of strategic petroleum reserves helps, but only for a limited time. That math is straightforward.

  • The world consumes roughly 100 million barrels of oil per day.4
  • About 20 million barrels per day are now unavailable, the result of the closing of the Straight of Hormuz.5
  • Strategic petroleum reserves controlled by governments amount to roughly 1.2 billion barrels.6
  • 1.2 billion divided by 20 million equals 60.

The total strategic reserve covers about 60 days of the missing supply. Compounding the challenge is that the International Energy Agency recently announced the release of 400 million barrels,7 so the more appropriate number may be 20 days. The Trump administration is also planning to issue temporary waivers of the Jones Act, requiring American-built ships to be used to transport goods between US ports as part of its effort to stop surging oil prices.8 That could potentially help on the margin, but it’s not a fix to the current issues. Whether the conflict lasts longer than 20 to 60 days is anyone’s guess. If it does, then the facts truly change. In that scenario, our core views for 2026 that cyclical assets would outperform the broad market and that the US dollar would weaken — which had been working well until the conflict began9 — would be severely challenged.

No clear warning signs yet

That brings me to my second answer.

It starts with the likelihood that most investors have a significantly longer-term time horizon than the probable duration of this conflict. It also acknowledges that markets have historically performed reasonably well in the year following peak geopolitical stress around conflicts, provided the economic backdrop heading into them was largely sound.10 It also requires an honest look at our preferred indicators. They’re becoming more challenged, but they aren’t flashing clear warning signs yet.

  • Credit spreads have drifted modestly wider but remain historically tight.11
  • Inflation expectations have risen, with the five-year breakeven now above 2.65%, which still falls within a range that can be described as relative price stability.12
  • The market continues to expect two to three rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year.13
  • The oil forward curve adjusted, and prices six months and 12 months out have moved higher, but they remain below spot prices today.14
  • The US dollar has rallied, but it’s still well below its level at the start of 2025.15

None of this is meant to sugarcoat the current situation, but to acknowledge that the market recognizes that the conflict could end on a moment’s notice. I’m inclined to manage my action bias and not do anything drastic. We’re sticking with our optimistic views, while recognizing that risks to cyclical assets have risen. Consider hedging where appropriate.

What to watch this week

Date

Region

Event

Why it matters

March 16

China

Industrial production and retail sales (Feb)

Key gauges of economic activity

 

Canada

Consumer Price Index (CPI) (Feb)

Inflation indicator

March 17

US

Retail sales (Feb.)

Consumer spending

March 18

US

Producer Price Index (PPI)

Producer inflation

 

Canada

Bank of Canada (BOC) interest rate decision

Monetary policy stance

 

US

Federal Reserve interest rate decision

Major market driver

March 19

Japan

Bank of Japan (BOJ) rate decision

Monetary policy stance

 

UK

Labor market report

Employment trends

 

UK

Bank of England (BOE) rate decision

Monetary policy stance

 

Eurozone

European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision

EU monetary policy stance

March 20

China

People’s Bank of China (PBOC) rate decision

Economic conditions

  • 1

    Source: CNBC, “Strait of Hormuz must remain closed as ‘tool to pressure enemy,’ Iran’s new supreme leader says,” March 12, 2026.
  • 2

    Source: International Energy Agency, Feb. 28, 2026
  • 3

    Source: The Telegraph, “Gulf states throttle oil flows as crippling shutdowns loom,” March 2026.
  • 4

    Source: International Energy Agency, Feb. 28, 2026
  • 5

    Source: International Energy Agency, Feb. 28, 2026
  • 6

    Source: International Energy Agency, Feb. 28, 2026
  • 7

    Source: The Wall Street Journal, “IEA Will Launch Largest-Ever Oil Release From Global Strategic Reserves,“ March 11, 2026.
  • 8

    Source: CBS News, “Trump weighs Jones Act waiver amid rising fuel prices, White House says,” March 12, 2026.
  • 9

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P. March 11, 2026, based on the year-to-date returns as of the start of the Iran conflict (Feb. 28, 2026) of the S&P 500 Cyclicals Sector Index (+5.83%) and the S&P 500 Index (+0.67). The US Dollar Index had fallen 0.73% from the start of the year to the start of the Iran conflict. The US Dollar Index measures the value of the US dollar versus a trade-weighted basket of currencies.
  • 10

    Source: Economic Policy Uncertainty, Dec. 31, 2024. The Caldara and Iacoviello Geopolitical Risk Index reflects automated text-search results of the electronic archives of 10 newspapers: Chicago Tribune, the Daily Telegraph, Financial Times, The Globe and Mail, The Guardian, the Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post. Caldara and Iacoviello calculate the index by counting the number of articles related to adverse geopolitical events in each newspaper for each month (as a share of the total number of news articles). The conflicts and the S&P 500 return 12 months after the peak in the Geopolitical Risk Index were: 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis (35.3%), 1967 Six-Day War (13.3%), 1973 Yom Kippur War (-28.8%), 1979-1989 USSR/Afghanistan (8.2%), 1982 Falkland Islands (49.1%), 1990 Iraq/Kuwait (26.9%), 1991 Persian Gulf War (22.6%), 2001 September 11 (-20.4%), 2003 US/Iraq (35.0%), 2022 Russia/Ukraine (-6.7%), 2023 Israel/Hamas (34.1). An investment cannot be made directly in an index. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
  • 11

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., March 11, 2026, based on the option-adjusted spread of the Bloomberg US Corporate Bond Index.
  • 12

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., Feb. 28, 2026, based on the 5-year US Treasury inflation breakeven rate. A breakeven inflation rate is a market-derived estimate of future inflation, calculated by comparing the yield on a standard government bond (nominal) to the yield on a Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) of the same maturity.
  • 13

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., March 11, 2026, based on the fed funds implied future rate.
  • 14

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., March 11, 2026, based on the forward curve for US West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil.
  • 15

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., March 11, 2026, based on the US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the US dollar versus a trade-weighted basket of currencies. The US Dollar Index had fallen 0.73% from the start of the year to the start of the Iran conflict.

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