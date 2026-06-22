Markets and Economy Why the Fed may need to stay patient
Key takeaways
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Monetary policy tightening has often occurred in the later stages of market cycles, which is why inflation expectations matter for the next Federal Reserve (Fed) move.
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Oil prices dropped dramatically, inflation breakevens have followed, and inflation pressures have faded.
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The Fed’s most prudent course, in my view, is patience. Based on current conditions, the next move may be easing, not a hike.
I’m often asked when I would finally turn negative on financial markets. My answer rarely changes. It’s when the Fed raises interest rates and ends the cycle. Except for the brief and anomalous 2020 COVID-19 recession, monetary policy tightening has often occurred in the later stages of market cycles. That’s why I watch inflation expectations as closely as I do. They tell you how the Fed is performing on its price‑stability mandate, recognizing that it must also pursue maximum employment.
That’s what made last week so puzzling. Reports that the Fed is split on whether to raise rates caught my attention. Not because the debate is inherently surprising, but because it feels disconnected from the world we’re living in today. It made me wonder whether policymakers still believe it’s March 2026, or whether they’ve noticed that three months have passed.
Changes since March
Back in March, following the outbreak of the war with Iran, the inflation story was obvious. Oil prices surged.1 The 3‑year Treasury inflation breakeven pushed toward a 3% peak on March 18.2 The 5‑year breakeven climbed to 2.74% on the same date.3 I took some comfort in the fact that the 5‑year never breached 3.0% the way it did in 2022 during the supply‑chain crunch and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But still, the direction was clear. Inflation expectations were rising, and the Fed had reason to sound vigilant.
But that was March. Today’s environment is fundamentally different. Oil prices have dropped dramatically.4 Inflation breakevens have followed.5 The 1‑year breakeven is now below 2%, a level that hardly suggests “overheating.”6 If anything, it may be the opposite. Inflation pressures have been fading, not accelerating.
So why exactly would the Fed be raising rates? It’s not as if the economy is running hot. Job growth has been relatively soft, despite the recent three‑month stretch of better‑than‑expected gains.7 Wage growth has been moderating.8 That’s why last Thursday’s Fed‑induced market selloff and the flattening of the yield curve left me scratching my head. The market seemed to react to a Fed that’s still fighting the war‑driven inflation scare of early spring rather than the reality of mid‑June. The stance feels backward‑looking, as if policymakers were anchored to the moment oil spiked rather than when it dropped dramatically.
Fed on hold
In my view, the Fed remains on hold, and the next move (whenever it comes) may more likely be an easing than a hike. The current shape of the yield curve suggests policy may be restrictive. If the Fed were to tighten into this backdrop, it could risk contributing to a downturn it’s trying to avoid.
The upshot is that the cycle has continued. Peaks in oil, interest rates, and inflation expectations9 have often coincided with turning points that can support broader markets, not undermine them. Unless the data shifts meaningfully — and right now it has still shifted in the opposite direction of what a rate hike would require — the Fed’s most prudent course to me is patience.
What to watch this week
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Date
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Region
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Event
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Why it matters
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June 22
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China
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Loan Prime Rate decision
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Signals whether policy support is shifting
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China
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Foreign direct investment (May)
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Shows whether capital inflows are stabilizing
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Europe
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European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde speech
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May frame the next leg of policy expectations
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June 23
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Europe
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Germany and Eurozone Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) (flash, June)
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Early read on growth momentum and pricing pressure
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US
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S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) (flash, June)
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Timely check on the economy’s speed limit
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June 24
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US
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New home sales (May)
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Shows how rates are flowing through housing
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June 25
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US
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Gross domestic product (GDP) (third estimate, Q1)
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Confirms how much growth cooled to start the year
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US
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Durable goods orders (May)
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Read-through on business investment appetite
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US
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Initial jobless claims
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High-frequency check on labor market cracks
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Japan
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Consumer Price Index (CPI) (June)
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Key test of whether inflation is sticking
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June 26
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US
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Personal income and outlays, including Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation (May)
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Fed’s preferred inflation gauge
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US
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University of Michigan consumer sentiment (final, June)
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Shows whether consumers are feeling better or worse
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China
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Industrial profits (May)
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Tests whether factory margins are improving
Related insights
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June 23, 2026
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Markets and Economy Market story: Monetary policy, not rockets
Brian LevittJune 15, 2026
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Investment Outlook 2026 midyear outlook: World disrupted? Resilience endured
Brian Levitt, Benjamin JonesJune 15, 2026
-
Markets and Economy Market downturn narratives may be missing the mark
Brian LevittJune 8, 2026
Important information
NA5628991
Image: GettyImage - LD
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in consumer prices and is a commonly cited measure.
In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic, and political conditions.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is a broad indicator of a region’s economic activity, measuring the monetary value of all the finished goods and services produced in that region over a specified time period.
Inflation is the rate at which the general price level for goods and services is increasing.
A market cycle is a trend or pattern that may exist in a given market environment, allowing some securities or asset classes to outperform others.
Monetary easing refers to the lowering of interest rates and deposit ratios by central banks.
Personal consumption expenditures (PCE), or the PCE Index, measures price changes in consumer goods and services. Expenditures included in the index are actual US household expenditures. Core PCE excludes food and energy prices.
Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMI) are based on monthly surveys of companies worldwide and gauge business conditions within the manufacturing and services sectors.
Tightening monetary policy includes actions by a central bank to curb inflation.
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) are US Treasury securities that are indexed to inflation.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is a type of light, sweet crude oil that comes from the US.
The yield curve plots interest rates at a set point in time for bonds of equal credit quality but differing maturity dates in order to project future interest rate changes and economic activity.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of June 22, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
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