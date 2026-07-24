This month, I had the opportunity to watch my nephew pitch in front of college scouts at Yogi Berra Stadium in Montclair, New Jersey. Allow me a quick uncle moment: He threw two innings without allowing an earned run. Sitting in the stands, I noticed a sign displaying what the stadium describes as Berra’s most famous quote: “It ain’t over ’til it’s over.”

That’s an apt way to think about today’s bull market, notwithstanding the recent drawdowns in different parts of the technology sector.1 Bull markets typically have ended when corporate earnings began to disappoint in a meaningful way, and earnings revisions moved decisively lower. That isn’t the environment we see today.

To be fair, Berra also warned that “It’s hard to make predictions, especially about the future.” Fair enough. But investors still must make decisions based on the evidence in front of them. Right now, the evidence has pointed to healthy rotation within the market rather than a regime change.

What we’re experiencing seems more reminiscent of a midcycle slowdown in the artificial intelligence (AI) trade. Periods of explosive growth can create their own challenges. Earnings surge. Companies repeatedly exceed expectations. Analysts raise estimates. Investors become accustomed to extraordinary outcomes. Eventually, growth can remain strong while the rate of acceleration begins to slow. The second derivative (the change in the rate of change) moderates. Markets adjust.

We’ve already seen this play out. The so-called hyperscalers — the massive technology companies that build and operate vast, globally distributed data centers to provide scalable cloud computing services — experienced corrections despite continuing to deliver strong results.2 More recently, pressure has shifted to semiconductor and memory-related companies.3 Importantly, this appeared to be more about sentiment and positioning than earnings deterioration. Markets have transitioned from a phase driven by upside surprises to one that has increasingly been focused on the durability of future growth.

Meanwhile, the rest of the market has been holding up well.4 Broader leadership is often a positive sign for the longevity of a bull market. That brings me to another Berra quote: “Nobody goes there anymore. It’s too crowded.” The hyperscaler and chip trade became crowded because the fundamentals had been so compelling. Today’s correction appears to reflect investors recalibrating their expectations, not abandoning the story. So until earnings tell a different story, it ain’t over, in my view.

It may be confirmation bias but…

… the momentum-driven unwind in the so-called Magnificent 7 stocks appears to have run its course. The Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Index recently closed below its 200-day moving average for the fourth time since 2022.5 In each of the three prior instances, the subsequent rally ultimately pushed prices to new highs. That pattern can be typical of a secular bull market, where periodic sentiment resets and position unwind occur within a broader uptrend. Consistent with our view, this looks less like the end of the bull market and more like a mid-cycle pause driven by an unwinding of excessive enthusiasm, a common feature of longer-term advances.