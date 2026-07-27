Markets and Economy Why market volatility may be part of the bull case

Brian Levitt
Brian Levitt Opens in a new tab Chief Global Market Strategist and Head of Strategy & Insights
July 27, 2026
Rainbow and storm clouds over a green field

Key takeaways

  • Secular bull markets don’t typically move in a straight line. Periods of doubt, disappointment, and drawdowns can reset and extend the cycle.

  • AI skepticism is understandable, but rising anxiety doesn’t necessarily mean the investment thesis has deteriorated.

  • The structural bull market has remained intact, supported by an investment theme likely still in its early innings and a resilient economy.

Secular bull markets don’t move in a straight line. In fact, some of the most powerful advances in market history have included periods of doubt, disappointment, and drawdowns that ultimately served to reset and extend the cycle. The recent experience of the so-called Magnificent 7 is a good example.1 Since the start of 2024, the group has delivered extraordinary returns while enduring several significant setbacks along the way.2 There was the selloff surrounding Liberation Day, the market reaction to conflict in the Middle East, and the more recent momentum-driven pullback fueled by concerns over the return on massive artificial intelligence (AI) investments. Yet despite these episodes of volatility, the pattern remained remarkably consistent. The highs continued to get higher, and the lows continued to get higher. That’s not only for the Magnificent 7 stocks but for the S&P 500 as well.3 That’s what a bull market has often looked like.

Insight from past tech cycles

Most transformative technological cycles eventually generated new reasons for skepticism. Early enthusiasm gave way to questions about valuation, profitability, and whether expectations had run too far ahead of reality. AI is proving no different. Last week, Alphabet reported strong quarterly results highlighted by healthy cloud growth, resilient search demand, and robust advertising revenues on YouTube.4 Under normal circumstances, those results might have been enough to drive the stock meaningfully higher. Instead, many investors remained focused on capital spending and the timeline for realizing returns on those investments. That skepticism is understandable. But rising anxiety doesn’t necessarily mean the investment thesis has deteriorated. Often, it reflects a market attempting to reconcile long-term opportunity with short-term expectations.

The bears continued to warn about speculative excesses, overvalued markets, persistent inflation, and geopolitical uncertainty. Those concerns deserve consideration. However, the broader market data has painted a more balanced picture. Consider that the S&P 500 price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio, which measures valuation relative to expected earnings growth, currently sits near 1.27x compared to a 20-year average of 1.78x.5 Meanwhile, the index has traded roughly 6.1% above its 200-day moving average.6 Over the past two decades, the average premium has been approximately 5.1%.7 In other words, valuations and market positioning appeared far less stretched than many headlines suggest.

Some challenges

Of course, the macro backdrop presents challenges. The expanding conflict in the Middle East, higher energy prices,8 and rising bond yields9 are developments investors would prefer not to see. So, in the near term, markets may need to adjust to this reality. Yet several important considerations remain. First, the share of disposable personal income spent on gasoline by US consumers remained low by historical standards.10 As we observed earlier this year, higher fuel prices can slow economic activity,11 but that’s very different from causing an economic collapse. Second, financial markets have already absorbed a meaningful repricing of monetary policy expectations.12 Investors moved from anticipating multiple rate cuts to contemplating the possibility of rate hikes. Yet credit markets remained orderly throughout the adjustment.13 My own view remains that the Federal Reserve is likely on hold. Third, inflation expectations over the next five years remained near 2.3%14 a level that should be consistent with price stability. Finally, geopolitical developments can shift rapidly. A ceasefire can emerge just as quickly as it disappears.

Structural bull market

In the end, this looks less like a structural shift in markets and more like a market grappling with higher expectations for the AI opportunity alongside rising macroeconomic anxiety. Periodic corrections and investor skepticism aren’t signs that the secular story is broken. They are often part of the process. The structural bull market remained intact, in my view, supported by an investment theme that’s likely still in its early innings and an economy that continued to demonstrate resilience despite a growing list of concerns.

What to watch this week

Date

Region

Event

Why it matters

July 27

US

Durable goods orders (June)

Read on business investment and manufacturing demand
 

Eurozone

M3 money supply and private lending (June)

Tracks credit growth and liquidity conditions across the eurozone

July 28

US

Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index (July)

Gauge of household sentiment and potential consumer spending momentum

July 29

US

Federal Reserve interest rate decision

Key signal for the path of US monetary policy

July 30

US

Gross domestic product (GDP) (Q2 advance)

Broad measure of US economic growth
 

US

Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index (June)

Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge
 

UK

Bank of England interest rate decision

Important signal for UK monetary policy and sterling assets
 

Eurozone

GDP (Q2 flash)

Timely read on eurozone growth momentum
 

Japan

Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) (July)

Early read on Japanese inflation trends

July 31

China

Official manufacturing and non-manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Indexes (PMIs) (July)

Early read on activity in the world’s second-largest economy
 

Japan

Bank of Japan interest rate decision

Key signal for Japan’s policy path and yen markets
 

Eurozone

Consumer Price Index (CPI) (July flash)

Important inflation read for the European Central Bank (ECB)
 

US

Employment Cost Index (Q2)

Measure of wage and benefit pressures that can affect inflation

  • 1

    The Magnificent 7 include Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla.
  • 2

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., July 23, 2026. The Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Index has returned 101.37% since the beginning of 2024.
  • 3

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., July 23, 2026. The S&P 500 Index returned 230.79% since April 1, 2020.
  • 4

    Source: CNBC, “Alphabet earnings takeaways: Q2 revenue beats, GOOGL stock sinks on 2026 capex hike,” July 22, 2026.
  • 5

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., July 23, 2026, based on the price-to-earnings ratio and expected future earnings growth of the S&P 500 Index.
  • 6

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., July 23, 2026, based on the S&P 500 Index.
  • 7

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., July 23, 2026, based on the S&P 500 Index.
  • 8

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., July 23, 2026, based on the price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate Crude Sweet Oil.
  • 9

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., July 23, 2026, based on the 10-year US Treasury.
  • 10

    Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics, June 2026
  • 11

    Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis, May 2026, based on US Personal Outlays.
  • 12

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., July 23, 2026, based on fed funds implied rates.
  • 13

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., July 23, 2026, based on the option-adjusted spread of the Bloomberg US Corporate Bond Index.
  • 14

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., July 23, 2026, based on 5-year US Treasury inflation breakeven. A breakeven inflation rate is a market-derived estimate of future inflation, calculated by comparing the yield on a standard government bond (nominal) to the yield on a Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) of the same maturity.

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