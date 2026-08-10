Markets and Economy Why market headlines may miss the bigger picture

Brian Levitt
Brian Levitt Opens in a new tab Chief Global Market Strategist and Head of Strategy & Insights
August 10, 2026
A photographer takes photos in the prairie grasslands

Key takeaways

  • Oil, inflation, Fed uncertainty, tech consolidation, and Japan headlines have grabbed attention, but markets have handled these disruptions with limited stress.

  • The broader market backdrop remained constructive, with solid job growth, resilient earnings, easing inflation pressures, and limited signs of financial stress.

  • Not every market disruption changes the outcome. Investors may be better served by staying focused, rather than being drawn to dramatic headlines.

I shadowed an Associated Press photographer once during a college football game. It was a fascinating experience, not necessarily because of what I learned about photography, but because I learned something about perspective, which has stayed with me as a global market strategist watching the stock markets. Here’s why. At one point, a player went down with an injury. As trainers rushed onto the field, a cluster of photographers sprinted toward the scene to get a shot of the injured player lying in pain.

The photographer I was shadowing didn’t move. He just looked at the others with disdain. He explained that they were chasing a photograph that only mattered if the injury turned out to be catastrophic and involved a prominent player. If that happened, the picture would be splashed across newspapers everywhere. But most injuries don’t change the outcomes of games or warrant the front page of newspapers. Most are simply interruptions in a much bigger story. “I’d rather be in position for the next play,” he said. That’s the lesson that has stayed with me.

I’ve thought about it often over the past several months with all the dramatic headlines about the markets.

Look beyond dramatic headlines

There has been no shortage of reasons in the global economy and financial markets to focus on “injuries.” War in the Middle East. Higher oil prices.1 Concerns about headline inflation.2 A Federal Reserve (Fed) that has been less communicative than many investors would like. A consolidation in technology stocks after a remarkable advance.3 Intervention in the Japanese yen market.4

Each of these developments has generated dramatic headlines and confident predictions of trouble ahead. And to be fair, if I focused on those risks, made a sufficiently negative call, and happened to be right, perhaps I’d get my picture in the paper too. But I’d rather focus on the bigger game.

Insight on oil, tech, and Japan headlines

Consider oil prices. The spike that had many investors worried peaked back in early April.5 Inflation? Market-based inflation expectations have been moving lower rather than higher.6 Concerns about a more hawkish Fed? Markets have already digested the equivalent of roughly two additional rate hikes with surprisingly little stress showing up in credit markets7 or even in the S&P 500 Index Equal Weight Index.8 In fact, given where inflation expectations have fallen, I’d still take the under on two additional hikes.

What about technology stocks? Yes, there has been some consolidation,9 but it’s occurring against a backdrop of strong earnings growth and extraordinary demand for AI-related services.10 The major hyperscalers continue to report backlogs that suggest demand remains ahead of available capacity.

And then there’s Japan. Much attention has been paid to the yen and the possibility of additional Bank of Japan rate hikes. Yet markets appear to be absorbing those expectations without significant disruption. The Nikkei 225 Index, after all, has been strong year to date.11

Meanwhile, the broader “game” continues to look quite favorable. This week’s economic data offered another reminder. Jobless claims remained low by historical standards.12 Productivity growth surprised to the upside.13 While the payroll report came in weaker than expected, it likely lowers the probability of rate hikes.14 None of this suggests an economy on the verge of rolling over in my view.

Too often, investors are drawn toward the dramatic headline, the temporary disruption, or the latest source of anxiety. Like those photographers running toward the injured player, they can risk losing sight of the field itself. The headlines may be compelling, but the larger story appears to remain intact. Economic growth continued. Corporate earnings have held up. Inflation pressures have been easing more than accelerating. Financial markets have been adjusting to policy changes largely without obvious signs of stress. That’s why I’m not rushing toward the “injury,” the dramatic headlines regarding the markets, and focusing on the bigger picture instead.

What to watch this week

Date

Region

Event

Why it matters

Aug. 11

US

Existing home sales

Shows housing demand and rate sensitivity
 

US

Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Key read on inflation and Fed policy
 

Canada

Building permits

Early signal of construction activity

Aug. 13

US

Producer Price Index

Tracks inflation pressures
 

Europe

UK gross domestic product (GDP), industrial production, and trade balance

Broad read on UK growth
 

Europe

Eurozone industrial production

Signals manufacturing momentum

Aug. 14

US

Retail sales
University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Shows consumer spending and confidence
 

Canada

Manufacturing shipments and wholesale trade

Gauge of business activity
 

Europe

Eurozone GDP and trade balance

Update on regional growth and trade

  • 1

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., Aug. 5, 2026, based on US West Texas Intermediate Crude Sweet Oil.
  • 2

    Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics, June 2026, based on the US Consumer Price Index.
  • 3

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., Aug. 5, 2026, based on the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which has declined 16.78% from the June 22, 2026 high.
  • 4

    Source: CNBC, ”Why the U.S. stepped in after decades to prop up Japan’s yen — and what’s at stake,” Aug. 3, 2026.
  • 5

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., Aug. 5, 2026, based on the price per barrel of US West Texas Intermediate Crude Sweet Oil, which peaked on April 7, 2026.
  • 6

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., Aug. 5, 2026, based on the 5-year US Treasury inflation breakeven, which peaked this year on May 4 at 2.74% and closed on Aug. 5 at 2.20%.
  • 7

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., Aug. 5, 2026, based on the option-adjusted spread of the Bloomberg US Corporate Bond Index.
  • 8

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., Aug. 5, 2026, based on the 15.82% year-to-date return of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index.
  • 9

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., Aug. 5, 2026, based on the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which has declined 16.78% from the June 22, 2026 high.
  • 10

    Source: Yahoo Finance, ”Big Tech’s cloud backlog just hit $2.3 trillion — and it’s feeding AI capex plans, Aug. 3, 2026.
  • 11

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., Aug. 6, 2026, based on the 30.09% year-to-date return of the Nikkei 225 Index in US dollars.
  • 12

    Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Aug. 6, 2026, based on US initial jobless claims.
  • 13

    Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics, July 2026, based on US labor productivity output per hour in the nonfarm business sector.
  • 14

    Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics, July 2026, based on the US nonfarm payroll.

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