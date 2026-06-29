Markets and Economy Case for a healthy market rotation vs. a tech bubble

Brian Levitt
Brian Levitt Opens in a new tab Chief Global Market Strategist and Head of Strategy & Insights
June 29, 2026
Soap bubbles on Wall Street

Key takeaways

  • This isn’t 1999. Today’s market looks far healthier and more balanced than the one that preceded the dotcom bust.

  • Leadership within technology stocks has shifted to companies benefiting from AI-related investment. To me, that’s a rotation, not a breakdown.

  • Oil prices have fallen, inflation expectations have declined, and breakevens point to moderation rather than acceleration.

It’s tempting to draw parallels between today’s market and the late 1990s, especially in the wake of Alan Greenspan’s passing and the recent selloff in technology stocks. But the comparison doesn’t hold up well. Investors may want to see echoes of the tech bubble in every pullback, yet this environment looks far healthier and far more balanced than the one that preceded the dotcom bust. Greenspan’s era was defined by a runaway surge in technology stocks1 and a Federal Reserve (Fed) that tightened policy into the rally.2 Today’s setup is different. The rotation beneath the surface is likely broader, and the economic backdrop is likely more stable. This isn’t 1999.

Tech rotation

Technology stocks have certainly lost momentum in recent weeks,3 but context matters. The S&P 500 Information Technology sector is still up about 15% this year.4 That’s a strong return by any historical standard, even if it has cooled from earlier peaks. What’s more interesting is that this strength has occurred while the Magnificent 7 have been selling off in aggregate.5 The leadership within technology has shifted from the hyperscaler companies such as Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft, that have committed to significant AI-related investment, to companies that are benefiting from their investment.6 To me, that’s a rotation, not a breakdown.

Broadening market performance

The rotation isn’t limited to technology. The other 493 companies in the S&P 500 Index have had positive performance in June and are up more than 14% year to date.7 This is exactly the broadening of market performance that many investors were hoping for in 2024 when the market was criticized for being too concentrated. Industrials, real estate, and financials have all delivered strong performance over the past three months.8 Small-cap indexes are at all-time highs.9 These aren’t the signs of a fragile market to me. They’re the signs of a market that’s likely expanding its base of support.

Technology has been experiencing a period of June gloom, but that could easily reverse as earnings season approaches. Even if the sector is consolidating after a strong run, that isn’t inherently negative. Consolidation may be healthy, especially when other parts of the market have been stepping up. A market that relies on a handful of megacaps may be vulnerable. A market that rotates leadership may be resilient.

Declining inflation expectations

The second concern is inflation and the fear that Fed Chair Kevin Warsh could raise rates, ending the cycle in a manner reminiscent of Greenspan in 1999. That fear is overstated in my view. The shape of the yield curve has indicated that policy is already restrictive,10 which to me means the hurdle for additional tightening may be high. Oil prices have fallen sharply11 and inflation expectations have declined.12 Memory prices have been rising,13 which has made laptops and tablets more expensive, but that category represents a small portion of the consumer basket. Inflation breakevens can be a reliable guide, and they’ve pointed to moderation rather than acceleration.14

Greenspan’s warning about irrational exuberance was early. Today doesn’t feel like a moment of excess to me. It feels like a market undergoing a healthy rotation that appears more likely to remain on hold than to tighten into weakness. Investors may be tempted to see ghosts of past bubbles, but in my view, the evidence points to a very different story.

What to watch this week

Date

Region

Event

Why it matters

June 29

Japan

Unemployment rate (May)

Key measure of labor market conditions

 

Japan

Industrial production (preliminary, May)

Tracks changes in factory output

June 30

China

Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data (June)

Gauge of overall business activity

 

Europe

Germany Consumer Price Index (CPI) (June)

Tracks changes in consumer prices

 

Japan

Tankan survey (Q2)

Survey of business confidence

 

US

Consumer confidence (June)

Gauge of household sentiment

July 1

China

Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) (June)

Tracks manufacturing conditions

 

Europe

Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI) (preliminary, June)

Key measure of regional inflation

 

US

ADP employment report (June)

Early read on private-sector hiring

 

US

Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index (June)

Monthly gauge of factory activity

July 2

Europe

Eurozone unemployment rate (May)

Measures job market conditions

 

US

Employment report (June)

Broad snapshot of employment trends

 

US

Factory orders (May)

Shows demand for manufactured goods

July 3

China

Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) (June)

Tracks services sector activity

  • 1

    Source: Bloomberg L.P. The S&P 500 Information Technology Sector Index advanced by 720.09% between 1995 and 1999, compared to 205.87% for the broad S&P 500 Index.
  • 2

    Source: US Federal Reserve. The US Federal Reserve raised the fed funds rate from 4.75% to 6.50% between June 1999 and May 2000.
  • 3

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., June 25, 2026. The S&P 500 Information Technology Sector Index fell 9.37% from its peak on June 2, 2026, to June 25, 2026.
  • 4

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., based on the 14.98% year-to-date performance of the S&P 500 Information Technology Sector Index as of June 25, 2026.
  • 5

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., based on the -5.67% year-to-date performance of the Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Index as of June 25, 2026. The Magnificent 7 includes Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla.
  • 6

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., based on the 43.11% year-to-date performance of the S&P 500 Semiconductor and Semiconductor Equipment Index as of June 25, 2026.
  • 7

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., based on the 14.38% year-to-date performance and 0.38% four-day performance of the Bloomberg 500 Index excluding Magnificent 7 Net Return Index as of June 25, 2026. The Magnificent 7 includes Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla.
  • 8

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., June 25, 2026, based on the 13.06%, 13.69%, and 9.49% three-month performance of the S&P 500 Industrials, Real Estate, and Financials sectors, respectively.
  • 9

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., June 25, 2026, based on the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.
  • 10

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., June 25, 2026, based on the spread between the two- and 10-year US Treasury rates.
  • 11

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., June 25, 2026, based on US West Texas Intermediate Crude Sweet Oil.
  • 12

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., June 25, 2026, based on the three- and five-year US Treasury inflation breakevens. A breakeven inflation rate is a market-derived estimate of future inflation, calculated by comparing the yield on a standard government bond (nominal) to the yield on a Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) of the same maturity.
  • 13

    Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics, June 2026
  • 14

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., June 25, 2026, based on the three- and five-year US Treasury inflation breakevens.

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