Lisa Kueng

Lisa Kueng

Managing Director, Business Development, Invesco Global Consulting

Lisa leads Invesco Global Consulting in working to help the firm’s strategic partners elevate their businesses and expand their client relationships. She is also a member of the IGC Leadership Team, which focuses on creating programs designed to help financial professionals grow, keep and optimize their practices in a complex and competitive business environment.

Lisa has developed many of IGC’s practice-building programs, including the “Your Prosperity Picture” workshop for women investors, “The New Retirementality” and “T.E.A.M. Dynamics.” She is coauthor of the book, Picture Your Prosperity: Smart Money Moves to Turn Your Vision into Reality. Lisa is a frequent speaker at industry events, and has delivered keynote presentations at hundreds of conferences. Her work has been cited by media outlets including Businessweek, The New York Times, NBC News Philadelphia, NPR’s Marketplace Weekend and Fund Marketing Alert.

Before joining Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen Investments, Lisa spent 12 years with Van Kampen’s Consulting Group (now IGC). Previously, she worked in advertising account management, most recently at DDB Worldwide. Lisa holds a BS in journalism with a concentration in speech communications from the University of Illinois, and she earned a Registered Corporate CoachTM designation in 2004.

Lisa lives in downtown Chicago with her family. She serves on the Invesco Women’s Network Global Governance Committee and is a regular guest speaker at Loyola University Chicago, a board member for VOCEL and a volunteer coach for One Million Degrees. In her free time, she enjoys reading, entertaining and eating. To counteract the latter, she has recently started working out with a trainer.

Related insights

success failure

Start the conversation.

To learn more about Invesco Global Consulting services and resources, you can contact us here. 

Start the conversation.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.