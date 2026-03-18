Broaden exposure to the Nasdaq-100

Paul Schroeder

Director, Factor & QQQ Equity Product Strategy

As stock performance is starting to broaden across the market, now may be the time for an equal-weight approach to the Nasdaq-100 Index, which includes companies at the forefront of innovation across a diverse range of sectors.

QEW, Invesco QQQ Equal Weight ETF

The latest addition to our suite of Nasdaq-focused ETFs, the Invesco QQQ Equal Weight ETF, ticker symbol QEW, is one way to do that.

Wider exposure across the Nasdaq-100

QEW’s equal-weight approach offers different Nasdaq-100 exposure and risk profiles. Because the Nasdaq-100 is market-cap weighted, it gives the largest companies the highest weights. QEW gives each company in the index a 1% weight, which provides wider exposure across the Nasdaq-100. This can be seen in QEW’s sector exposure. For instance, technology and consumer discretionary have lower weights than in the Nasdaq-100, while health care and Industrials have higher weights.

Mitigate concentration risk

QEW tilts exposures towards the smaller Nasdaq-100 companies, which can increase participation in broader innovation themes. It offers diversification beyond the largest companies and can help mitigate the concentration risk of the market-cap-weighted index.

QEW’s quarterly rebalance systematically resets weights by trimming outperformers and adding to underperformers, helping maintain the strategy’s profile through changing market conditions.

Growth potential from innovative companies

So who should consider QEW?

Investors who want growth potential from the innovative companies in the Nasdaq-100, but want more exposure to the smaller companies in the index, and broader reach into innovative themes.

Learn more about QEW below this video.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund, call 800-983-0903 or visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.

Important Information

Not a Deposit | Not FDIC Insured | Not Guaranteed by the Bank | May Lose Value | Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. An investment cannot be made into an index.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

The opinions expressed are those of Invesco and are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the Funds.

Shares are not individually redeemable, and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 20,000, 25,000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000, or 150,000 Shares.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. 03/26 NA5256166