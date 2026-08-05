Fixed income has always played a role in defined contribution plans, but its purpose and structure have evolved significantly over time. The emergence of Modern Portfolio Theory shifted investor focus from capital preservation to balancing risk and return at the portfolio level, helping drive the evolution of DC fixed income from traditional core strategies to core-plus approaches that incorporate a broader range of sectors and opportunities. As DC plans have grown in size and sophistication, fixed income allocations have continued to evolve beneath the surface. Given these changes, it is worth examining the role and evolution of core-plus mandates in today's DC landscape.

The important role of fixed income in DC plans

Before discussing how core plus has evolved, it’s worth revisiting the role fixed income has traditionally played in DC portfolios. Over the past 50 years (1976–2025), there has been only one calendar year (2022) in which both U.S. equities (S&P 500 Index) and U.S. fixed income (Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index) have both generated negative absolute returns. In all other periods there has been a diversification benefit stemming from Treasury rates rallying at the same time that equities were selling off. The takeaway for participants is straightforward: diversification matters.

Why, when, and how do participants use fixed income in DC plans?

Most DC plan participants have a limited understanding of investing concepts such as age-based asset allocation, dollar-cost averaging, and diversification. The widespread adoption of target date funds (TDFs) as default investments has fundamentally changed how participant assets are invested with about 65% of new savings flowing into TDFs, and that figure is expected to grow to roughly 70% by 2030.1 This shift has important implications for fixed income.