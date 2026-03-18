Roth accounts for retirement tax planning

Time to consider value?
If the economy reaccelerates and the Federal Reserve continues cutting interest rates, we believe value stocks could be poised for a resurgence.
Having both pretax and Roth savings allows flexibility to manage taxes, Social Security income, and Medicare costs.
Many plans offer Roth accounts, but inertia and lack of awareness can keep participants from taking advantage of one.
Segmented auto-enrollment, education, and SECURE 2.0 provisions can boost adoption and retirement readiness.
There are many levers plan sponsors can pull to better adapt their defined contribution (DC) programs to an evolving, diverse workforce. Just as plan sponsors have promoted the importance of diversifying investment mixes, they should also encourage participants to diversify among pre- and post-tax contribution options.
Designated Roth accounts, a feature available in 401(k), 403(b), and governmental 457(b) plans, allow employees to allocate some or all of their elective deferrals as designated Roth contributions (which are included in gross income) rather than traditional, pretax elective contributions. Here’s what plan sponsors need to know about these accounts:
Because everyone’s situation is different, it often makes sense for participants to contribute to both Roth and traditional pretax accounts during their careers. This approach provides a tax benefit today while also creating flexibility to manage taxes in retirement.
If a participant expects their tax rate to be higher in retirement, Roth contributions may make more sense. If they expect their tax rate to be lower in retirement, pretax contributions may be the better choice.
Inertia and limited education often lead participants to default to traditional pretax contributions instead of Roth accounts. Using automatic enrollment creatively can help address this.
Plan sponsors may hesitate to default participants into Roth contributions, but shifting the strategy could potentially reduce participants' tax liability in retirement. Working with your consultant and recordkeeper, review compensation data and determine whether a segmented default approach fits your plan’s demographics.
Plan sponsors, especially those with a predominantly younger or lower-wage workforce, may even consider segmenting their auto-enrollment approach tied to age, salary, or both. Here are some examples:
|Tiered approach based on age and salary
|Tiered approach based only on salary
|Under age 50 and salary of less than $50,000 = 100% Roth
|Up to $40,000 = 100% Roth
|Age 35–50 and salary between $50,000 to $90,000 = 50% pretax / 50% Roth
|Between $40,000 to $90,000 = 50% pretax / 50% Roth
|Age 50+, regardless of salary = 100% pretax
|Greater than $90,000 = 100% pretax
For illustrative purposes only.
1. Early career, younger employees
2. Highly compensated employees
3. Retired participants
Having the option to use money from a tax-free or a tax-deferred account, or a combination of the two, can help retirees better manage their taxable income.
A provision in the SECURE 2.0 Act gives participants the ability to designate employer matching, non-elective, or profit-sharing contributions as Roth contributions. It’s an optional provision for employers and isn’t required.
For plans that offer this option, key points for participants include:
Roth catch-up for higher earners
Another provision in SECURE 2.0 requires catch-up contributions for higher-income employees to be designated as after-tax Roth.
Among DC plans that offer a Roth option, 61% also allow for in-plan Roth conversions.2
|What participants need to know:
|It may not make sense for participants who:
|Can convert their entire account balance or just a portion
|Expect their tax rate to be lower in retirement (than at the time of conversion)
|Are required to pay income taxes on the converted amount at the time of the conversion
|Will need to access your money within five years of the conversion
|Must wait five years after each conversion and reach age 59½ to have penalty‑free access to the funds
|Would find paying the tax owed on the amount of conversion is a hardship
|Once pretax contributions are converted, they cannot be converted back
Consider this: When an employee contributes their elective deferrals to a Roth option, employer match contributions are typically allocated on a pretax basis. Assuming a dollar-for-dollar match, a 50/50 tax diversification is now achieved.
Most plan sponsors offer a Roth option, making it easier for participants to diversify the tax treatment of their retirement savings. Younger participants may benefit from making Roth contributions early in their careers and shifting to pretax contributions as their income grows. Higher-income and/or later career participants can diversify by splitting contributions between pretax and Roth accounts. Although it may add administrative complexity, a segmented auto-enrollment strategy could help more participants reduce taxes in retirement and keep more of their savings.
Time to consider value?
If the economy reaccelerates and the Federal Reserve continues cutting interest rates, we believe value stocks could be poised for a resurgence.
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The information provided is general in nature and may not be relied upon nor considered to be the rendering of tax, legal, accounting, or professional advice. Readers should consult with their own accountants, lawyers, and/or other professionals for advice on their specific circumstances before taking any action. This is not intended to be legal or tax advice or to offer a comprehensive resource for tax-qualified retirement plans.
Diversification does guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
Invesco does not provide tax advice. The tax information contained herein is general and is not exhaustive by nature. Federal and state tax laws are complex and constantly changing. You should always consult your own legal or tax professional for information concerning your individual situation. The tax information presented is based on current interpretation of federal income tax law. State and local income tax laws may differ from federal income tax law.
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