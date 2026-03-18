Roth accounts for retirement tax planning

When is Roth savings a good idea?

Because everyone’s situation is different, it often makes sense for participants to contribute to both Roth and traditional pretax accounts during their careers. This approach provides a tax benefit today while also creating flexibility to manage taxes in retirement.

If a participant expects their tax rate to be higher in retirement, Roth contributions may make more sense. If they expect their tax rate to be lower in retirement, pretax contributions may be the better choice.

Should plan sponsors consider auto-enrolling into Roth accounts?

Inertia and limited education often lead participants to default to traditional pretax contributions instead of Roth accounts. Using automatic enrollment creatively can help address this.

Plan sponsors may hesitate to default participants into Roth contributions, but shifting the strategy could potentially reduce participants' tax liability in retirement. Working with your consultant and recordkeeper, review compensation data and determine whether a segmented default approach fits your plan’s demographics.

Plan sponsors, especially those with a predominantly younger or lower-wage workforce, may even consider segmenting their auto-enrollment approach tied to age, salary, or both. Here are some examples: