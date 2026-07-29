As long as I have final decision-making at any point at which I want it, I am okay with AI having some input.
- Male, Gen X
Participants recognize private markets broadly, but may benefit from stronger understanding of characteristics, fees, and specific strategies.
Risk tolerance drives participants openness to private markets; clear explanations of risk-return dynamics can help build comfort.
There is apprehension about AI data privacy and security, but stringent data practices, transparency, and human oversight can help.
Our latest Defined Contribution Participant Pulse Survey examined perceptions of private markets and artificial intelligence (AI) among more than 500 large-plan participants, with findings segmented by gender, generation, and investor type.1
When asked specifically about private equity investments, the top characteristics participants cited were growth potential and high risk, while intrigued and optimistic were the most common initial reactions. Millennials were particularly positive, with 34% feeling optimistic, although 40% of all respondents reported neutral, confused, intimidated, or negative feelings.
Participants familiar with private markets showed stronger interest in private equity, followed by real estate.
Overall, most participants believed that private market investments have higher fees and potentially higher returns – those who agreed view this as part of the value proposition.
|Rank score (mean)
|1. Private equity
|1.9
|2. Real estate
|2.4
|3. Infrastructure
|2.8
|4. Private lending
|2.9
When learning about AI, participants favored self-guided resources – such as interactive tools, step-by-step guides, and videos – rather than advisor-led conversations, while emphasizing the need for human oversight.
As long as I have final decision-making at any point at which I want it, I am okay with AI having some input.
- Male, Gen X
80% of participants were “very” or “somewhat concerned” about their data being shared beyond plan management. AI data practices should be clearly addressed in participant communications.
To learn more about defined contribution participants perspectives on private markets and AI in DC plans, download our research report.
Invesco partnered with Ipsos to conduct an online survey of 517 DC plan participants across the US. Respondents worked for large organizations with 1,000+ employees, were actively contributing to a DC plan, and 26 to 65 years old.
Disclosures
FOR DEFINED CONTRIBUTION PLAN SPONSOR USE
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About Risk
Alternative strategies may include investments in private equity, private debt, private real estate and infrastructure, which may involve additional risks such as lack of liquidity and concentrated ownership. These types of investments may result in greater fluctuation in the value of a portfolio. Private Market investments are exposed to the risk that a counterpart is unable to deal with its obligations. Changes in interest rates, rental yields and general economic conditions may result in fluctuations in the value of any underlying strategies. These types of strategies may carry a significant risk of capital loss and other market risks.
Important Information
Participant quotes used with permission. Invesco is not affiliated with Ipsos.
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These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
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