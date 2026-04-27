Markets and Economy Three takeaways from Kevin Warsh’s Fed Chair hearings

Brian Levitt
Brian Levitt Opens in a new tab Chief Global Market Strategist and Head of Strategy & Insights
April 27, 2026
Federal Reserve Building in Washington D.C.

Key takeaways

  • In his testimony to Congress last week, Fed Chair nominee Kevin Warsh emphasized the importance of Federal Reserve (Fed) independence.

  • Warsh appeared open to a more nuanced interpretation of inflation in an environment shaped by artificial intelligence (AI)-driven productivity gains, tariffs, and oil-related shocks.

  • Warsh signaled an interest in reducing the size of the Fed’s balance sheet, while being explicit that this isn’t something that can or should happen quickly.

This week, I’m going to take a brief break from talking about the conflict with Iran. Not because it lacks importance, but because it appears to be of fleeting interest to financial markets. Stocks hit all-time highs midweek and closed the week near those levels.1 Bond yields have generally been range-bound.2 Credit spreads have barely moved.3 The US dollar has generally weakened through April.4 In short, markets appeared to believe that the worst of the conflict is behind us and that conditions will improve over time.

At the same time, the economic data demonstrated resilience. Global manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) readings, in the US and UK, remain strong and consistent with expansion.5 US retail sales surprised to the upside,6 reinforcing the view that the consumer remains engaged despite elevated gasoline prices.7 If markets are a forward-looking-discounting mechanism, they appear to be telling us that geopolitics is no longer the dominant variable and that the economic backdrop remains workable.

Instead, I want to focus this week on something that I believe will matter far more to the US economy and markets over the medium to longer term. That’s the leadership transition at the Federal Reserve (Fed). The fact that Kevin Warsh is emerging as the next chairman is noteworthy on several levels. Here are my three key takeaways from his testimony to Congress last week.

1. Importance of Fed independence 

There’s concern about Fed independence and the fear that Warsh may be placed at the Fed to do the president’s bidding. In his testimony, Warsh emphasized the importance of Fed independence and suggested an intention to navigate policy choices without unnecessarily provoking the administration.8

Whether that balance can be maintained over time remains an open question, but for now, investors appeared to be willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. Longer-term US inflation expectations remain well-contained,9 suggesting that markets aren’t currently pricing in concerns about political interference in monetary policy.

2. More nuanced interpretation of inflation

Warsh’s tone is increasingly dovish compared to his first go-round at the Fed as a member of the Board of Governors. Back then, he was (inexplicably?) more hawkish in the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis. What stood out most to me during last week’s hearings was his openness to a more nuanced interpretation of inflation, especially in an environment shaped by artificial intelligence (AI)-driven productivity gains, tariffs, and oil-related shocks.

Warsh’s support of inflation measures such as median inflation, which focuses on the middle observation, and trimmed mean inflation, which excludes extreme moves on both ends, may look to some like moving the goalposts. But in the current environment, they likely make more sense, in my view. The Fed shouldn’t be setting policy based on temporary price spikes driven by tariffs, war, or supply disruptions. These alternative measures are explicitly designed to look through those shocks and better capture underlying inflation trends.

In practice, this may not represent a dramatic break from how Chair Powell approached tariffs and geopolitical risks, but Warsh appeared more willing to formalize that framework by broadening the set of inflation indicators policymakers emphasize.

3. Reducing the size of the Fed’s balance sheet — slowly

Balance sheet policy is the area where he sounded more hawkish at first, but there’s an important nuance. Warsh signaled an interest in reducing the size of the Fed’s balance sheet, while being explicit that it isn’t something that can or should happen quickly. He acknowledged that it took decades to build the balance sheet and that unwinding it will require time, patience, and care.

Just as important, any changes to balance sheet policy will require agreement across the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), reinforcing that this would be a deliberate and collective process rather than a unilateral shift in policy.

Bottom line

The upshot is that what I heard was broadly dovish, pragmatic, and respectful of institutional independence. Markets generally seemed to agree. I view this combination as supportive of stocks, and it reinforces my longstanding inclination not to fight the Fed.

What to watch this week

Date Region Event Why it matters
April 27 US Dallas Federal Reserve Texas Manufacturing Survey (April) Regional read on factory activity, prices, and labor conditions ahead of the national Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index
April 28 Japan Bank of Japan policy decision/guidance Policy signals can move yen, global rates, and risk sentiment, especially around inflation and yield-curve guidance
  US Conference Board Consumer Confidence (April) High-frequency signal on household spending appetite and labor market perceptions
  US S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index (Feb.) Measures housing inflation/wealth effects; feeds into shelter-cost views and financial conditions
April 29 US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate decision and Chair press conference Sets the policy path for US rates and risk assets; guidance drives expectations for cuts/hikes and balance sheet policy
  Canada Bank of Canada rate decision Key driver of Canadian rates and dollar; updated forecasts shape expectations for inflation and growth
April 29 Germany Consumer Price Index (CPI) (April preliminary) Major input to euro area inflation expectations ahead of the eurozone flash CPI
  US Gross domestic product (GDP) (Q1, advance) Broad measure of US growth momentum; influences earnings expectations and Fed policy outlook
  US Personal income and outlays; personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation (March) Fed’s preferred inflation gauge and a read on consumer demand via spending and real incomes
  US Employment Cost Index (Q1) Key wage/compensation inflation indicator watched by the Fed for services inflation persistence
April 30 Eurozone Gross domestic product (GDP) (Q1, Flash) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) (Apr, Flash) Shapes the European Central Bank (ECB) policy debate: growth resilience vs. disinflation progress; can move euro and bund yields
  Eurozone ECB policy decision/guidance Defines the euro area rate path and balance sheet stance; key driver of the euro and European financial conditions
  UK Bank of England policy decision/guidance Impacts sterling, gilts, and UK financial conditions; signals the pace of easing/tightening vs. inflation
 

China

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) (April)

Early look at China’s manufacturing/services momentum; can move commodities, emerging market (EM) assets, and Asia risk sentiment
 

Canada

Gross domestic product (GDP) (Feb.)

Key read on monthly growth; informs Bank of Canada outlook and near-term recession/soft-landing debate

May 1

US

ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) (April)

Market-moving snapshot of factory activity, prices, and orders; helps gauge growth/inflation balance after the Federal Reserve and GDP/PCE
 

Europe/Japan/China

Labor Day market holidays (selected exchanges)

Lower liquidity can amplify price moves and widen bid-ask spreads; important for execution and risk management

  • 1

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P. April 23, 2026, based on the close of the S&P 500 Index on April 22, 2026.
  • 2

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P. April 23, 2026, based on the 10-year US Treasury rate, which hit a year-to-date 2026 peak on March 27 and has been trading between 4.25% and 4.35% since.
  • 3

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P. April 22, 2026, based on the option-adjusted spread of the Bloomberg US Corporate Bond Index, which began the year at 0.78% and closed on April 22 at 0.77%.
  • 4

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P. April 23, 2026, based on the US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the US dollar versus a trade-weighted basket of currencies. It has strengthened by 0.43% year-to-date but has weakened by 1.22% since the end of March.
  • 5

    Source: S&P Global and Institute for Supply Management, March 31, 2026
  • 6

    Source: US Census Bureau, March 31, 2026
  • 7

    Source: American Automobile Association, April 23, 2026, based on the daily national average price of regular unleaded gasoline.
  • 8

    Source: The Wall Street Journal, “Warsh Pledges Independence at Fed Hearing,” April 21, 2026.
  • 9

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P. April 22, 2026, based on the 5-year US Treasury inflation breakeven. A breakeven inflation rate is a market-derived estimate of future inflation, calculated by comparing the yield on a standard government bond (nominal) to the yield on a Treasury Inflation-Protected security (TIPS) of the same maturity.

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