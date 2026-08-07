Alternatives What LNG, data centers, and power demand mean for midstream energy

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August 7, 2026
Oil pipes from top view

Key Takeaaways

  • Midstream energy companies may be less tied to oil prices than many investors assume. They have delivered positive performance even when oil prices dropped.

  • Data centers are driving natural gas-fired electricity demand, which has major implications for liquefied natural gas demand and facility expansion.

  • The fee structure for many midstream assets is tied to the Consumer Price Index or Producer Price Index, which helps provide relief in inflationary environments.

Think all energy-related companies are driven by the same market forces? It’s time to rethink that view. Brian Watson of Invesco’s SteelPath team joined the Greater Possibilities podcast to discuss the often-overlooked world of midstream energy infrastructure — the systems that help move, store, process, and export the oil and gas people rely on every day.

We discussed why these companies may be less tied to oil prices than many investors assume, how rising demand for liquefied natural gas and reliable power is shaping the long-term opportunity, and how midstream businesses can offer potential income, real asset exposure, and a differentiated role in diversified portfolios. 

Listen to the full conversation and read the highlights from Brian below.

Rethink Portfolios: Midstream energy with Brian Watson

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PODCAST PLAYER AND TRANSCRIPT

Highlights from the conversation

Midstream companies have performed even when oil prices dropped

Seventy-five percent, by market cap, of midstream companies are involved in the natural gas side of things.1 It's moving the gas, handing the natural gas liquids, the liquified petroleum gases … so the price of crude really is less important to the industry. If you look at 2021 through the quarter ending in June 2026, there are 11 negative West Texas Intermediate oil price (WTI) quarters. The Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZ), which is the primary midstream index, was only down in 36% of those instances.2 So about a third of the time. And, in fact, if you averaged the AMZ performance for each of these negative WTI quarters, it was still positive, plus 1.5%.2

Data centers are driving natural gas-fired electricity demand

The country has had periods where natural gas volumes increased pretty rapidly. But it was really pushed through by producers — the producers figured out how to access all this new production through shale development. But that natural gas volume had to force its way into the market through price. The producers were producing it and they just had to beat up price until consumers took it. What we're looking at today is an expansion of demand through liquified natural gas (LNG) facilities … The data centers that are driving this are must-run, 24/7-type power users, and so they need that kind of power. And that's really healthy because we're not having a producer that's shoving it into the market. This is going to be drawn by these users, which really underwrites all those assets we're talking about.

Demand growth may translate into increased profitability

The big picture of just what this demand growth means, I think, is probably being underestimated — how profitable it can be. Even just year-to-date, a lot of these midstream guys have started to take current year EBITDA growth up from 2% or 3% to 4% or 5%.3 Well, we believe that kind of trend is going to keep going.

Midstream assets can have natural hedges against inflation

These are real assets. If you've got a gathering system or storage tanks, all that kind of stuff, and you're in inflationary environment, it's difficult two years down the road for some competitor to try to beat you out because it would cost them more to build that asset. So there's a natural inflation hedge there. And then a lot of these assets have quite literal components of their fee structures that are tied to the Consumer Price Index or Producer Price Index that allow relief in inflationary environments.

We assess the potential of companies in various macro environments

You have to think about how these assets might perform in different macro environments. And so we always run a bear case and a “what we think the world's going to look like” case. That creates this range of understanding, and we want to see how that valuation that we're getting in those two scenarios compares to how it's trading. And when we see that there isn't very much downside to our bear case compared to where the stock is trading today, we view that as an attractive opportunity. If we see a big gap, we'll get more nervous about that and maybe won't be as interested. So that's how we look at it.

  • 1

    Source: Bloomberg L.P. as of June 30, 2026.
  • 2

    Source: Bloomberg L.P. as of June 30, 2026.
  • 3

    Source: Company reports and earnings reports as of July 2026.

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