Disclosure

The Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fud ("USTB") is limited to investors that meet certain criteria. This Website shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell, which may be made only at the time a qualified offeree receives the USTB offering materials, which will describe the offering and its terms.

Summary of Risk Factors

Invesco is not affiliated with Superstate Services LLC which serves as the Transfer Agent of the Fund. Tranfer Agent's duties do not include solicitation, marketing or distribution of Shares.

Prospective investors should carefully consider the following risks factors, which individually or collectively could adversely affect the value of the Fund. There is no assurance the Fund will achieve its investment objective or that investors will receive any return of or on their capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should review the Offering Memorandum and consult their legal, tax, and financial advisors before investing. Please see the Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund PPM for a more comprehensive discussion of risk factors and other potential conflicts of interest starting on page 24.