Digital Assets USTB – Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund

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About the fund

The Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund is a tokenized fund that offers Accredited Investors and Qualified Purchasers access to short-duration U.S. Treasury securities and in repurchase agreements.

86851T204

CUSIP

Feb 25, 2024

Inception date

Investor Type

Accredited Investors and Qualified Purchasers

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