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How to talk to clients
Use our client-approved conversation guide to show why sticking with a long-term investment plan can help investors look beyond short-term, politically driven decision-making.
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10 key takeaways for investors
Explore ten key insights on midterm elections, including historical market performance, political trends, and implications for investors.
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Defined contribution
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