There’s a famous line from political strategist James Carville that if he were reincarnated, he’d like to come back as the bond market because “you can intimidate everybody.”

Only a few weeks ago, a narrative emerged that the bond market had decided to intimidate the United States. Treasury yields were rising,1 and prominent investors, including Stanley Druckenmiller and Ray Dalio, raised concerns over the sustainability of US debt and the bill finally coming due. There were clear problems with that narrative, in my view. Inflation expectations remained relatively contained2 and the US dollar was strong.3 Those aren't typically the calling cards of a market losing faith in US assets.

Sure enough, Treasury yields reversed course. Last week, amid intensified concerns in the Middle East, Treasuries rallied further.4 That response challenged the idea that US government bonds had suddenly lost their traditional safe-haven appeal.

Credit market became more discerning

The bond market was doing a bit of bullying. It wasn't just bullying the US Treasury market.

Last week, I discussed the pressure facing parts of the artificial intelligence ecosystem, including CoreWeave and other neocloud companies. Borrowing costs had risen, and credit default spreads had widened.5 The moves prompted concerns that the AI boom was beginning to unravel.

I saw it differently.

The credit market had become more discerning. Companies with greater leverage, more uncertain cash flows, or business models requiring enormous amounts of capital appeared to be more scrutinized. The market had done what a healthy market should do in my view. Bull markets don’t require every company to succeed. In fact, healthy bull markets have often exposed and ultimately weeded out weaker, more speculative, or fundamentally unsound companies. That’s not a statement about CoreWeave specifically. It’s simply an observation about how functioning capital markets have tended to allocate capital. Discipline is a feature, not a bug.

And then came last week's AI news.

Promising AI industry news

The message from several of the industry's biggest players was promising, even if the ultimate returns on the enormous amounts of capital being invested remained uncertain. Markets appear to have become more sensitive to announcements of increased AI investment, even as the companies making those investments continued to report impressive demand.

Anthropic continued to demonstrate rapid commercial adoption, while improvements to its latest Claude models pointed toward better performance and lower inference costs.6 OpenAI continued to report rapid growth in its enterprise business.7 Meta provided some of the clearest evidence that AI investments have begun to produce measurable benefits, with AI increasingly embedded in advertising, recommendation engines, and tools used by millions of advertisers.8

None of this guaranteed that today’s extraordinary level of AI spending may ultimately earn an adequate return. But it does challenge the notion that the investment boom has been occurring without evidence of growing underlying demand. That matters.

The AI bear case appears to have increasingly focused on the enormous amount of capital being committed to data centers, chips, power, and computing capacity. Those are fair questions. But recent results from select companies demonstrated the other side of the ledger has become increasingly difficult to ignore. Usage has been growing.9 Revenues have been growing.10 Enterprise adoption has been expanding.11 Costs have been falling.12 And some companies have begun to show tangible returns from their AI investments.

Market headwinds

Of course, it’s not all rosy. The conflict in the Middle East and the rise in oil prices13 present another legitimate headwind, potentially weighing on growth and keeping headline inflation elevated in the near term. But markets have tended to climb walls of worry. The presence of risks doesn’t necessarily mean the bull market may be ending.

Step back from the headlines. Treasuries haven’t appeared to have lost their safe-haven status.14 Credit markets appear to have been doing the healthy work of separating stronger borrowers from weaker ones. And my view of the fundamental AI story remained intact. To me, that sounds like a bull market that has been intact.