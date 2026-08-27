Investment grade Higher yields, healthy balance sheets, and the AI spending boom

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August 27, 2026
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Key takeaways

  • Despite rising tech company debt, the credit market isn’t experiencing the type of concentration seen in the stock market.

  • Company balance sheets generally look healthy, and yields have rebounded from their low levels.

  • Dry powder can help our Investment Grade team take advantage of potential investment grade deals in the coming months.

There’s a lot happening beneath the surface of today’s investment grade bond market, from hyperscaler spending to healthy corporate balance sheets to higher yields. Matt Brill, Head of North America Investment Grade, breaks down what it all means for credit investors — and why fixed income may be more dynamic than many people realize.

Listen to the full conversation and read highlights from Matt below.

Rethink Portfolios: Investment grade bonds with Matt Brill.

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From hyperscaler borrowing to higher yields, there’s a lot happening beneath the surface of today’s bond markets. Matt Brill breaks down what it all means for credit investors — and why fixed income may be more dynamic than many people realize. (Invesco Distributors, Inc.)

Highlights from the conversation

Despite rising tech company debt, concentration risk isn’t a concern

The tech part of the fixed income indices in the pure corporate world was maybe 2% to 3% just a few years ago. It has increased significantly, but it’s still single digits. Depending on how you classify some of the key credits, it's somewhere between 6% and 8%. So it's up versus where it was before, but you are still materially more diversified in fixed income than you are in the equity world, where some of these concentrations, depending on the index, can be 35% to 50%.

When you buy a stock, you can make an infinite amount on that stock. We have limited upside by owning fixed income. We get our coupon, we get more maturity. We don't have the upside that you get in the equity world. So because of that, we want to stay defensive, we want to stay diversified, and it actually fits our market much better to be less concentrated.

Hyperscaler spending can benefit companies beyond the tech sector

Hyperscalers are the large tech spenders, the large investors in capex out of the tech space. In order to invest, they're often borrowing. It's very good for a lot of other sectors, not just tech. Your banks, your utilities, and your classic industrials are doing very well as a function of all the AI demand.

In addition, you're getting the early stages of the productivity increases spilling over to all areas of the economy and all sectors. Companies that are investing and using AI are finding themselves to be more productive, they're getting more profitability, they're expanding their margins, and we're seeing that in earnings report after earnings report, which is very strong to see.

Now, some people say it's all one big trade, and maybe it is, maybe it isn't. But I think that's the longer term trend that you're going to continue to see, that productivity does well and benefits corporations regardless of the sector.

Large corporations generally have healthy balance sheets

From a company balance sheet standpoint, it's probably about as good as we've seen in the last 20 years, in terms of things like debt-to-EBITDA, overall ratings upgrades versus downgrades, lack of what we call fallen angels of companies going from investment-grade to high-yield. Now, there are subsets of it that are not doing as well. But overall, you're seeing most earnings beat right now. We feel like we're in a position that we want to be investing in credit because the balance sheets are good, and the overall trajectory of ratings is very good. So it's not as if there aren't risks right now, but overall, the consumer's healthy, and the balance sheets of large corporations are healthy, which is a good environment to be investing in credit.

Building up dry powder to take advantage of potential large deals

Overall, our view is that the economy is very, very strong, so we want to be overweight credit marginally. But we are still aware that spreads aren't giving us as much as we would like outside of technology.

I think one of the interesting stats of the year is we've had seven deals of $25 billion or more in the investment grade market so far in 2026. We had seven for the last seven years combined. So just one per year in the past. We used to get an occasional large M&A deal. Now, we're getting these large deals, not even for M&A, they're to fund capex. So from that standpoint, we've reduced our risk and we're waiting to see if this softens up a little bit.

We want to have dry powder to take advantage of some of these opportunities that we think are coming, which should usually happen after Labor Day. There's usually a lot of large investment-grade deals. There should hopefully be some interesting emerging market deals, and we want to have dry powder for that.

So that's where we are right now, where it's not negative on the economy, but it's potentially tactical to try to take advantage of some potential weakness from a spread standpoint in the start of September and use that as a chance to get long risk again, because we do feel like this is a multi-year cycle for the economy.

Yields have rebounded

There are yields in fixed income right now. For years, it was really hard to get above 2% or 3% in high-quality fixed income. You had to take massive risk in order to get those types of yields, or you had to do other parts of the market. The path to get here was a little painful for investors. I get it. But overall, yields are pretty attractive. And it's not all about the 10-year (Treasury yield), and it's not all about the Fed. Those are key things, but fixed income is so much more three-dimensional and more interesting than that.

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