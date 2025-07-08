Access fillable forms, required documents, and practical guidance to complete your 2027 SIMPLE IRA annual notice requirements. Annual notices provide more than a compliance obligation. They offer an opportunity to review optional SECURE 2.01 features to improve your retirement benefit offering, and help employees make greater progress toward retirement readiness.

Important Reminder: Eligible employees must receive the required annual notice materials no later than November 1, 2026. Failure to satisfy annual notification requirements may result in IRS penalties until the requirement is met.

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SIMPLE IRA Employer Annual Notification Checklist

1. Review and complete the SECURE 2.0 Election Form

Employers must choose from one of the two mandatory employer contribution methods and elect from optional plan features. Please refer to the election form for details as contribution options vary based on the size of the employer.

Mandatory Features

Matching: Employees who are actively contributing to the plan receive a dollar for dollar matching contribution, up to 3% of each employee's compensation

Employees who are actively contributing to the plan receive a dollar for dollar matching contribution, up to 3% of each employee's compensation Non-elective: Employees do not need to contribute in order to make a contribution

Optional features

Roth deferrals

Age 61-63 catch-up contributions

Additional employer contributions

Increased salary deferral and 50 catch up contribution

(for employers with 26 or more employees)

2. Prepare & Distribute Employee Resource Documents by November 1

Refer to Step 1 and complete

Notification to Eligible Employees

Annual Summary Description

SIMPLE IRA Salary Reduction Agreement Form

3. Update Payroll & Retain Records