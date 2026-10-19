Few things get investors' attention quite like a Federal Reserve rate hike.

Every Fed meeting is dissected. Every word from policymakers is parsed. Every move in the bond market is treated as a potential signal of what comes next. And lately, the message from the 2-year US Treasury yield has been hard to miss. It has climbed meaningfully, suggesting the market believes the Fed may have more rate hikes to go.

That naturally raises the question. Should investors be worried?

At some point, Fed tightening has helped bring most economic cycles to an end. But as we like to say, it’s often not the first-rate hike that matters. It’s the last one. For now, it’s difficult to see the Fed being forced to raise rates to a level that meaningfully derails economic growth. Inflation expectations remain relatively contained, while the labor market is generating only modest job growth. The Fed may have more tightening ahead, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s on a path toward ending the cycle.

But that is here and now. Let's step back from the Fed watching and put rate hikes into a much broader market context.

We looked at every Fed rate hike and every Fed rate cut since the launch of the S&P 500 Total Return Index in 1989. The results may surprise investors. Historically, the stock market performed better over the subsequent 1-, 2- and 3-year periods following rate hikes than it did following rate cuts.