Private credit Asset-based finance: Opportunity beyond traditional credit

Sarah fox
Portfolio Manager, Multi-Alternatives
November 3, 2026
Red semi-truck crossing a steel arch bridge over a large body of water.

Key takeaways

  • Private asset-based finance (ABF) helps finance homes, commercial real estate, data centers, aircraft, consumer loans, and infrastructure, creating an opportunity set in the trillions.

  • From a portfolio construction perspective, ABF may offer a combination of income potential, diversification, inflation mitigation, and risk management benefits.

  • As financing needs grow across sectors ranging from infrastructure and real estate to consumer finance and digital assets, ABF appears positioned to play an important role, in our view.

This article is written in partnership with Barings.

Asset-based finance (ABF) has become an important segment of the private credit market. While direct lending has attracted significant investor attention in recent years, ABF represents a much broader universe of investments that help finance everything from homes and commercial real estate to data centers, aircraft, consumer loans, and infrastructure projects. As traditional banks have reduced lending activity in certain areas, private capital has increasingly stepped in to help meet growing financing needs, creating an opportunity set in the trillions that’s under-owned in our view.

What is asset-based finance?

At its core, ABF involves lending against or investing in pools of identifiable assets designed to generate contractual cash flows. Rather than primarily relying on a corporate borrower's creditworthiness, these investments derive value and repayment support from underlying assets and the cash flows they produce.

ABF spans a diverse range of sectors that can generally be classified into two categories: hard assets and financial assets. Hard assets include commercial real estate, residential mortgages, transportation assets, renewable energy projects, and digital infrastructure. Financial assets include consumer receivables and securitized corporate loans.

ABF investments include commercial mortgage-backed securities, equipment leasing, aircraft finance, data center financing, credit card receivables, auto loans, and student loans. These financing solutions support many of the activities that underpin everyday economic activity.

Market measured in trillions

One of the most compelling aspects of ABF is its size. While managed private credit assets have grown substantially, the market for private ABF remains significantly larger than the traditional corporate private credit market. According to Invesco's analysis, the total addressable market for private credit across commercial finance, commercial real estate, infrastructure, consumer finance, and securitized products is approximately $28 trillion, compared with approximately $6 trillion for corporate private credit.1

Despite the scale of the opportunity, many investors’ bond portfolios remain heavily concentrated in corporate and government-backed credit. Asset-based credit often represents a relatively small allocation, suggesting that ABF may remain under-owned relative to its potential importance within diversified portfolios.

Role in portfolios

From a portfolio construction perspective, ABF may offer a combination of income potential, diversification, inflation mitigation, and risk management benefits. Invesco's analysis found that a hypothetical allocation to private ABF improved portfolio yield while reducing overall volatility, measured by standard deviation, compared with a traditional 60/40 stock-and-bond portfolio, while maintaining similar return levels over the analyzed period.

ABF may help reduce risk in traditional portfolios and improve yield potential

 

Traditional 60% US stocks/40% US bonds portfolio

Portfolio with 20% ABF/50% US stocks/30% US bonds

Return

9.0%

9.0%

Risk

9.9%

8.7%

Yield

2.4%

3.7%

Source: Invesco Solutions, the period from Jan. 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2025 covers the minimum common start for the indexes displayed; data as of June 24, 2026. US stocks are the S&P 500 Index; US bonds are the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index; and private ABF is the MSCI North America Asset-Backed Lending Closed-End Fund Index. Risk is measured by the standard deviation of quarterly returns. Yield represents the weighted average yield of the portfolio's underlying investments based on the allocations shown. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. An investment cannot be made directly into an index. The performance results shown are hypothetical and were achieved by means of the retroactive application of the statistical model. It may not be possible to replicate the hypothetical results.

Yield potential and structural protections

The private nature of many ABF investments may create opportunities to earn what investors often describe as liquidity and complexity premiums. Because transactions are frequently negotiated directly and tailored to specific borrower needs, investors may receive additional compensation for providing capital in less liquid or more specialized markets. There can be no assurance, however, that these premiums will be realized.

Many ABF transactions also incorporate structural protections intended to help manage risk. These can include diversified collateral pools, over-collateralization, senior and subordinated tranches, and other contractual safeguards designed to protect investors under various market conditions.

Diversification through different sources of risk

While corporate credit performance is closely linked to company balance sheets and cash flows, many ABF investments are tied to pools of assets that generate contractual income. This can create different return drivers and risk characteristics.

Many ABF structures are secured by underlying collateral that’s isolated through bankruptcy-remote special purpose vehicles. In addition, cash flows often amortize throughout the life of the loan, meaning investors may receive both principal and interest payments over time rather than relying on a large repayment at maturity. Direct lending investments, by contrast, often follow a "bullet" repayment structure where principal is returned at the end of the loan term.

Historical data also suggests that private ABF has exhibited relatively low to moderate correlations with traditional bonds, stocks, and even direct lending. (See table below.) This can enhance portfolio diversification when combined with other asset classes.

The breadth of opportunity is also notable. Investors can access exposure to commercial real estate credit, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), infrastructure debt, and consumer receivable finance.

Private ABF: Historically low-to-moderate correlation with other credit market segments

Asset classes

Private ABF

Direct lending

US investment grade bonds

US high yield bonds

US stocks

Private ABF

1.00

 

 

 

 

Direct lending

0.65

1.00

 

 

 

US investment grade bonds

0.40

0.35

1.00

 

 

US high yield bonds

0.59

0.66

0.81

1.00

 

US stocks

0.66

0.66

0.61

0.82

1.00

Source: Invesco analysis, Burgiss, as of Dec. 30, 2025 (latest available) for private markets data. Data utilizes trailing 5-year quarterly return series from Dec. 31, 2020–Dec. 30, 2025. Past performance does not guarantee future results. An investment cannot be made directly in an index. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss. US stocks are represented by the S&P 500 index, US investment grade bonds by the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, US high yield bonds by the Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield Index, direct lending by the MSCI Global Senior Direct Lending Closed-End Fund Index, and private ABF by the MSCI North America Asset-Backed Lending Closed-End Fund Index. Correlation is the co-movement between the returns of two asset classes, ranging from -1 to 1, where -1 is an opposite relationship, and 1 is an identical relationship.

Potential inflation mitigation

Another characteristic that’s often associated with certain ABF investments is the ability to incorporate inflation-linked features. Because many ABF transactions involve financing physical assets with contractual payment structures, terms can sometimes include periodic escalators tied to inflation measures.

For example, equipment finance arrangements may include annual payment increases that help preserve purchasing power over the life of the investment. By contrast, a traditional fixed-rate bond produces a constant coupon payment that may lose real value during periods of sustained inflation. While this feature isn’t universal across all forms of ABF, it highlights how the asset class can offer sources of income potential that differ from traditional fixed income investments.

Risks to keep in mind

Of course, ABF isn’t without risks. They include credit, liquidity, interest rate, prepayment, valuation, and collateral risks. Private market investments, like ABF, are generally less liquid than publicly traded securities and may require longer investment horizons. Performance will ultimately depend on the quality of the underlying assets, deal structures, and manager expertise.

Still, as financing needs continue to grow across sectors ranging from infrastructure and real estate to consumer finance and digital assets, ABF appears positioned to play an increasingly important role, in our view. For investors seeking broader exposure beyond traditional corporate credit, ABF may offer access to a diversified universe of income-generating assets backed by the real economy.

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    Source: Invesco Solutions fixed income portfolio analysis, as of Dec. 31, 2025. Market sizing for private credit, public fixed income, and addressable market for private credit sourced from Preqin and McKinsey, 2024 report “The next era of private credit.”

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