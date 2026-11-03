Important information

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Invesco and Barings have a partnership agreement, however Invesco is not affiliated with Barings.

All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Investments cannot be made directly in an index.

A bankruptcy-remote special purpose vehicle is a separate legal entity created to hold assets and isolate them from the financial risks of the originating company. This structure is designed to help protect investors if the originating company experiences financial distress or bankruptcy.

Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

Over-collateralization is a structural protection in which the value of the assets backing a loan or investment exceeds the amount owed, providing an additional cushion against potential losses.

Consumer receivable finance is a funding arrangement where a business uses the amounts owed by individual retail customers (consumers) on credit purchases or installment contracts as collateral or sells them to raise immediate working capital.

Standard deviation is a statistical measure of how much investment returns have varied over time. A higher standard deviation generally indicates greater volatility and a wider range of potential outcomes

Tranches are different layers of a financing structure that have varying levels of risk and repayment priority. Senior tranches are generally paid first and typically carry lower risk, while subordinated tranches are paid after senior tranches and generally carry higher risk and return potential.

The Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US investment grade, fixed-rate bond market.

The Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield Bond Index measures the US dollar-denominated, high yield, fixed-rate corporate bond market.

The MSCI Global Senior Direct Lending Closed-End Fund Index tracks the performance of closed-end funds that invest in senior direct lending.

The MSCI North America Asset-Backed Lending Closed-End Fund Index tracks the performance of closed-end funds that invest in North American asset-backed lending

Investments in private credit and private debt — including leveraged loans, middle-market loans, mezzanine debt and second liens — are speculative and involve significant risks. These securities are generally illiquid, lack a secondary market, and may need to be held to maturity. Borrowers are often highly leveraged, increasing default risk, particularly in adverse economic or interest-rate environments. Private market investments also carry risks related to limited transparency, higher fees and expenses, longer investment horizons, and regulatory considerations, and may be redeemed at values that differ from the original investment amount.

Asset-based finance (ABF), public corporate credit, and private corporate credit differ in important ways. ABF investments are generally backed by pools of financial assets, while corporate credit investments are typically backed by the operations and cash flows of companies. Public corporate credit may offer greater liquidity and pricing transparency than private investments. Private ABF and private corporate credit investments generally involve different liquidity, valuation, information, and risk considerations. Comparisons are for educational purposes only and should not be viewed as a recommendation or indication of future performance.

Asset-based finance and asset-backed securities are subject to credit, liquidity, interest rate, and prepayment risk. Their value depends on the performance and cash flows of the underlying pool of assets and on the servicing of those assets; deterioration in collateral value, higher-than-expected defaults, or changes in prepayment speeds may reduce returns. Structural features such as tranching, over-collateralization, and the use of a bankruptcy-remote special purpose vehicle mitigate but do not eliminate the risk of loss.

Direct lending involves providing loans to private companies, often without the same level of transparency or regulatory oversight as public markets. Borrowers may experience financial distress or default on their obligations, leading to potential loss of principal and interest. Additionally, these loans are typically illiquid, making it difficult to exit positions quickly, especially during adverse market conditions.

Commercial real estate credit and commercial mortgage-backed securities are subject to the risks associated with real estate, including declines in property values, changes in interest rates, tenant or borrower defaults, and reduced liquidity. Loan-to-value cushions and other structural protections may not prevent losses, particularly in stressed markets.

Infrastructure credit is subject to risks including construction and operational risk, regulatory and political change, long asset lives, and sensitivity to economic and energy market conditions. These factors can affect the stability of the contractual cash flows and the value of the underlying assets.

Collateralized loan obligations and other structured credit securities are subject to credit, liquidity, and interest-rate risk, and to the risk that the underlying pool of loans performs poorly. Different tranches carry different levels of risk; junior and equity tranches are the first to absorb losses. A breach of the interest-coverage, collateral, or diversification tests may divert cash flows away from more junior tranches.

Fixed-income investments are subject to credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating. The values of junk bonds fluctuate more than those of high-quality bonds and can decline significantly over short time periods.

The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of September 17, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. The opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. They may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results; they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. This information is provided for informational and/or educational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any security or instrument.