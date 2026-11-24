For much of the past two decades, a small group of mega-cap companies has powered the Nasdaq-100 Index’s performance.1 That concentration cuts both ways: when the largest companies face adverse market or company events, the index can suffer outsized price drops.

One way to address that concentration risk is to pair the market-cap-weighted Nasdaq-100 with a different weighting approach. An equal-weight strategy accesses the same companies but reduces exposure to the largest and increases weight to the smallest, which may help adjust risk and broaden growth opportunities.

How concentration risk builds

The idea behind market-cap weighting is simple: the higher a company’s market value, the larger its weight in the index. When a few firms are much bigger than their large-cap peers, those mega-cap companies can come to dominate the index.

Because constituent weights follow market value, a cap-weighted index can stay concentrated for long stretches. Since 2000, the 10 largest Nasdaq-100 companies have represented between 35% and 54% of the index. As of September 30, 2026, the top 10 firms made up 46% of the Nasdaq-100.1

That concentration extends to industries. Technology companies have made up most of the Nasdaq-100 by weight, so a setback for a few large tech names can have a disproportionate effect on results relative to the other companies in the index.2 Even a diversified market-cap-weighted index, such as the Nasdaq-100 which has about 100 holdings, can still depend heavily on the performance of just a few firms.

What equal weighting changes

An equal-weight approach employs a different method. Every company gets the same seat at the table. The Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted™ Index, for example, holds the same companies as the Nasdaq-100 but assigns each stock an initial 1% approximate weight.3

By equal weighting the index constituents, concentration risk can be significantly reduced. In the cap-weighted Nasdaq-100 Index, the 20 largest companies make up two-thirds of its exposure. In the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index, however, each group of 20 companies, from largest to smallest, represents about 20% of the index.1 That means the company ranked 90th by market cap has roughly the same influence on results as the company ranked first.