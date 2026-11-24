ETF Same Nasdaq-100 companies, different weighting: The case for equal weight
Key takeaways
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A handful of mega-cap companies can drive much of the Nasdaq-100® Index’s performance, even when market leadership shifts over time.
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An equal-weight approach gives each Nasdaq-100 company the same starting weight and resets those weights every quarter.
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Invesco QQQ Equal Weight ETF (QEW) holds every Nasdaq-100 company at equal weight and can complement cap-weighted strategies.
For much of the past two decades, a small group of mega-cap companies has powered the Nasdaq-100 Index’s performance.1 That concentration cuts both ways: when the largest companies face adverse market or company events, the index can suffer outsized price drops.
One way to address that concentration risk is to pair the market-cap-weighted Nasdaq-100 with a different weighting approach. An equal-weight strategy accesses the same companies but reduces exposure to the largest and increases weight to the smallest, which may help adjust risk and broaden growth opportunities.
How concentration risk builds
The idea behind market-cap weighting is simple: the higher a company’s market value, the larger its weight in the index. When a few firms are much bigger than their large-cap peers, those mega-cap companies can come to dominate the index.
Because constituent weights follow market value, a cap-weighted index can stay concentrated for long stretches. Since 2000, the 10 largest Nasdaq-100 companies have represented between 35% and 54% of the index. As of September 30, 2026, the top 10 firms made up 46% of the Nasdaq-100.1
That concentration extends to industries. Technology companies have made up most of the Nasdaq-100 by weight, so a setback for a few large tech names can have a disproportionate effect on results relative to the other companies in the index.2 Even a diversified market-cap-weighted index, such as the Nasdaq-100 which has about 100 holdings, can still depend heavily on the performance of just a few firms.
What equal weighting changes
An equal-weight approach employs a different method. Every company gets the same seat at the table. The Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted™ Index, for example, holds the same companies as the Nasdaq-100 but assigns each stock an initial 1% approximate weight.3
By equal weighting the index constituents, concentration risk can be significantly reduced. In the cap-weighted Nasdaq-100 Index, the 20 largest companies make up two-thirds of its exposure. In the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index, however, each group of 20 companies, from largest to smallest, represents about 20% of the index.1 That means the company ranked 90th by market cap has roughly the same influence on results as the company ranked first.
Equal weighting also tends to produce a more balanced mix of sectors. Industrials, health care, and other areas that receive relatively little weight in the cap-weighted index play a larger role, which may broaden participation in innovation themes beyond the largest technology platforms.2
Market leaders don’t stay the same
Because an equal-weight methodology gives more exposure to the smallest firms versus a market-cap-weighted index, the balanced approach offers a way to tilt toward growing large-cap companies outside the top 10 or 20.
The dot-com boom provides a good case in point. The Nasdaq-100’s 10 largest companies at the end of 2000 were: Cisco Systems, Microsoft, SiriusXM, Intel, Comcast, Qualcomm, Amgen, Texas Instruments, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Micron Technology. By the end of 2025, only one of them, Microsoft, was still in the top 10.4 Many of today’s leaders were far down the list in 2000 or weren’t yet publicly traded.
Only Microsoft has stayed in the Nasdaq-100’s top 10 largest firms over the last 25 years
2000
2025
Cisco Systems
Nvidia
Microsoft
Apple
SiriusXM
Microsoft
Intel
Amazon
Comcast
Tesla
Qualcomm
Meta
Amgen
Alphabet
Texas Instruments
Broadcom
Walgreens Boots Alliance
Palantir Technologies
Micron Technology
Netflix
The lesson: investors in market-cap-weighted strategies, where the 10 largest companies carry outsized influence, may have benefited as those companies grew into mega-caps and took up a larger share of the portfolio. But they could have had less exposure to those companies earlier, while they were still growing from large-cap to mega-cap. Pairing an equal-weight strategy with a market-cap-weighted approach may help investors capture the long-term potential of the largest companies while broadening participation across all index constituents.
A built-in reset
As the market and stock prices move, equal weighting doesn’t stay equal as some companies drift above 1% and others fall below it. To bring these exposures back in line, the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index rebalances quarterly, in March, June, September, and December, and is reconstituted each December.3
At each rebalance, the index scales back companies whose weights have grown and adds to those whose weights have shrunk. This rules-based process doesn’t rely on forecasts or market timing, which helps keep the strategy consistent through changing markets and helps prevent any concentrated subset of companies from dominating over time. In effect, the process takes some gains from companies that have run up and spreads them across the rest of the index.
During the reconstitution process, constituents are added or removed from the index, where applicable. This approach ensures the index properly reflects the applicable investable universe at that point in time based on its underlying methodology.
Understanding the trade-offs
Equal weighting isn’t designed to lead in every environment. When a narrow group of mega-cap stocks drives market gains, an equal-weight approach may lag its cap-weighted counterpart. When leadership broadens or the largest companies stumble, a balanced strategy may hold up better. Its tilt toward smaller Nasdaq-100 companies can also bring different risks, since those companies may be more volatile.
That’s why equal weighting may work best as a complement, not a replacement. Pairing cap-weighted and equal-weighted Nasdaq-100 exposure may allow investors to keep participating in mega-cap leadership while reducing their reliance on it.
Explore equal weighting with QEW
Invesco QQQ Equal Weight ETF (QEW), launched in March 2026, tracks the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index. It is a part of the QQQ Innovation Suite alongside Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) and Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), which offer cap-weighted Nasdaq-100 exposure.
Unlike other Nasdaq-100 equal-weight approaches that screen their exposure down to a subset of about 50 companies, QEW holds every company in the Nasdaq-100.4 By tracking the full set of index constituents, QEW offers the same universe of Nasdaq-100 innovators as QQQ and QQQM but weighted differently. For investors who already own QQQ or QQQM, QEW may offer a way to broaden exposure without eliminating part of the Nasdaq-100 universe.
Related insights
Important information
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Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
The opinions expressed are those of the authors, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund’s return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.
The Nasdaq-100® Index is a stock market index made up of equity securities issued by 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq.
The Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index is the equal-weighted version of the Nasdaq-100® Index. Each company is assigned an initial weight of approximately 1%, and the index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually.
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