Custom solutions

Important Information

NA5852567

Invesco does not offer tax advice. Investors should consult their own tax professionals for information regarding their own tax situations.

This is not to be construed as an offer to buy or sell any financial product and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in an investment making decision This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions if they are uncertain whether an investment is suitable for them. Please obtain and review all financial material carefully before investing. As with all investments there are associated inherent risks.

Invesco model portfolios are overseen by the Invesco Solutions team. The team is a part of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. It is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. All material presented is compiled from sources believed to be reliable and current, but accuracy cannot be guaranteed.