Custom Solutions Built for your clients, designed for you

Invesco can help you meet clients’ needs and grow your practice through custom solutions, specialist support, and ongoing partnership.

Today’s investors expect personalized advice, tailored portfolios, and confidence that their unique goals are being addressed. Invesco’s outcome-focused approach includes custom solutions and comprehensive support.

#1

Focus on outcomes

We help advisors align portfolios to client goals while making customization more scalable and easier to implement.

#2

Custom solutions

Our model portfolios and separately managed accounts bring you and your clients the power of personalization.

#3

Built for your needs

We provide continuous guidance and practical resources to help with evolving client concerns and objectives.

01

Outcomes for you and your clients

We help advisors build portfolios aligned to client goals while improving practice outcomes.

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02

Custom solutions

Our custom model portfolios and SMAs help with tax optimization and personalization, aligning portfolios to client‑specific goals and constraints. Talk to an investment specialist to evaluate your needs.

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03

Built for your needs

Customization isn’t only about portfolio construction. Our ongoing insights and support help translate portfolio decisions into client confidence and practice success. Connect with our team to help guide your journey every step of the way.

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Frequently asked questions

A custom separately managed account (SMA) is a professionally managed portfolio of individual securities that can be tailored to an investor's specific goals, tax situation, investment preferences, and restrictions. Unlike pooled vehicles, such as mutual funds or ETFs, investors own the underlying securities directly.

Customizing SMAs can include excluding specific stocks or industries, incorporating personal values or investment preferences, managing concentrated positions, addressing tax considerations, and aligning portfolios with unique client objectives.

A custom model portfolio is a professionally designed investment portfolio that is tailored to an advisory firm's investment philosophy, client base, and business needs, while allowing the firm to outsource much of the research, portfolio construction, and ongoing oversight.

Advisors can help determine asset allocation parameters, select managers and vehicles, incorporate existing investment preferences, and align portfolios with their firm's investment philosophy.

A simple way to think about the difference: Custom models provide personalization at the practice level while custom SMAs provide personalization at the client level.

Custom model portfolio

Custom SMA

Portfolio framework or blueprint

Client account invested in securities

Typically built for an advisor practice or client segment

Built for an individual client

Can contain ETFs, mutual funds, SMAs, and other vehicles

Holds individual stocks and/or bonds

Emphasizes scalability and efficient portfolio management

Emphasizes personalization and tax management

Customization often occurs at the model level

Customization occurs at the client account level

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No matter where you are on your journey, our experts can help. Let us know what you need, and a specialist will reach out to you to start the conversation.

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Areas of Interest

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Important Information

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Invesco does not offer tax advice. Investors should consult their own tax professionals for information regarding their own tax situations.

This is not to be construed as an offer to buy or sell any financial product and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in an investment making decision This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy for a particular investor.   Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions if they are uncertain whether an investment is suitable for them. Please obtain and review all financial material carefully before investing. As with all investments there are associated inherent risks.

Invesco model portfolios are overseen by the Invesco Solutions team. The team is a part of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. It is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. All material presented is compiled from sources believed to be reliable and current, but accuracy cannot be guaranteed.