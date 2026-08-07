Breakthrough 2026

Jamie Siminoff
Founder and Chief Inventor at Ring
Breakthrough is bringing together industry leaders, investment experts, and peers from the largest wealth management firms for a day of conversations, focused on rethinking innovation. Through mainstage panels and interactive sessions, we’ll examine how purposeful progress, not just disruption, is driving change across the industry. Highlights include:
As private markets continue to evolve, evaluating managers, strategies, and trends has become increasingly complex. Drawing on insights from its proprietary database and decades of private markets experience, LGT Capital Partners will discuss how data can be used to research and benchmark managers and identify emerging trends.
Emily Kulback joins Robert Leshner, Founder and CEO of Superstate, to discuss the growth of tokenized assets, their evolution into a broader range of asset classes, and the factors helping drive adoption across the financial ecosystem.
Building on that conversation, Emily and Steve Kurz, Global Co-Head of Digital Assets at Galaxy, will examine how the digital assets market has evolved, where adoption has been gaining traction, and the role these products may play within portfolios today.
Elevated geopolitical tensions are becoming an increasingly persistent feature of markets, and few experts have better visibility into their implications than Helima Croft. Drawing on her experience as a former CIA analyst and leading authority on global energy, Helima will unpack the forces driving today's headlines—from tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz to broader questions around trade, resource security, and supply-chain resilience.
As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly integrated into professional workflows, organizations face a critical challenge: determining when to rely on technology and when human judgment matters most. Drawing on his research on technology, trust, and human behavior, Stanford professor Jeff Hancock will explore how individuals can use AI to augment, not replace, their impact.
Founder and Chief Inventor at Ring
Head of Global Commodity Strategy at RBC Capital Markets
Senior ETF Analyst at Bloomberg
Founding Director of the Stanford Social Media Lab & Professor of Communication at Stanford University
CEO and Co-Founder of Superstate
Global Co-Head of Digital Assets at Galaxy
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Tokenization is the process of converting ownership rights to a real-world or digital asset like stocks, bonds, and funds, into a digital token recorded on a blockchain. Each token represents some claim on the underlying asset—such as a fraction of a security, a piece of real estate, a unit of currency, or even access rights—and can be transferred, traded, or stored much like any other blockchain-based asset.
Blockchain is an immutable distributed ledger that records transactions digitally without the need for intermediaries.
An in-kind transaction refers to the transfer of an asset directly without selling it for cash.
Staking is the process of committing assets as collateral to validate the network, creating the potential to generate rewards.
Invesco is not affiliated with Jamie Siminoff, Robert Leshner, Steve Kurz, Helima Croft, Eric Balchunas, Jeff Hancock, Ring, LGT Capital Partners, Superstate, Galaxy, RBC Capital Markets, Bloomberg, the Stanford Social Media Lab, or Stanford University.
Businesses in the energy sector may be adversely affected by foreign, federal or state regulations governing energy production, distribution and sale as well as supply-and-demand for energy resources. Short-term volatility in energy prices may cause share price fluctuations.
Alternative products typically hold more non-traditional investments and employ more complex trading strategies, including hedging and leveraging through derivatives, short selling and opportunistic strategies that change with market conditions. Investors considering alternatives should be aware of their unique characteristics and additional risks from the strategies they use. Like all investments, performance will fluctuate. You can lose money.
Investments in Private Market investments involve high risks, including uncertain distributions, illiquidity, and potential total loss of investment and therefore are not suitable for all investors.
Digital Assets and crypto currency are subject to fluctuations in its value, which have been and may in the future be highly volatile. The price of a digital currency could drop precipitously (including to zero) for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to, regulatory changes, a crisis of confidence, flaw or operational issue in a digital currency network or a change in user preference to competing cryptocurrencies.
The opinions expressed are those of the speakers, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
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