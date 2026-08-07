Breakthrough 2026

Invesco’s flagship event for gatekeepers and due diligence professionals returns to New York this October.

2026 Agenda

Breakthrough is bringing together industry leaders, investment experts, and peers from the largest wealth management firms for a day of conversations, focused on rethinking innovation. Through mainstage panels and interactive sessions, we’ll examine how purposeful progress, not just disruption, is driving change across the industry. Highlights include:

As private markets continue to evolve, evaluating managers, strategies, and trends has become increasingly complex. Drawing on insights from its proprietary database and decades of private markets experience, LGT Capital Partners will discuss how data can be used to research and benchmark managers and identify emerging trends.

Emily Kulback joins Robert Leshner, Founder and CEO of Superstate, to discuss the growth of tokenized assets, their evolution into a broader range of asset classes, and the factors helping drive adoption across the financial ecosystem.

Building on that conversation, Emily and Steve Kurz, Global Co-Head of Digital Assets at Galaxy, will examine how the digital assets market has evolved, where adoption has been gaining traction, and the role these products may play within portfolios today.

Elevated geopolitical tensions are becoming an increasingly persistent feature of markets, and few experts have better visibility into their implications than Helima Croft. Drawing on her experience as a former CIA analyst and leading authority on global energy, Helima will unpack the forces driving today's headlines—from tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz to broader questions around trade, resource security, and supply-chain resilience.

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly integrated into professional workflows, organizations face a critical challenge: determining when to rely on technology and when human judgment matters most. Drawing on his research on technology, trust, and human behavior, Stanford professor Jeff Hancock will explore how individuals can use AI to augment, not replace, their impact.

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Interested in joining us? Get in touch for more information on Breakthrough 2026 programming and registration.

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2026 Featured speakers

  • Jamie Siminoff

    Jamie Siminoff

    Founder and Chief Inventor at Ring

  • Helima Croft

    Helima Croft

    Head of Global Commodity Strategy at RBC Capital Markets

  • Eric Balchunas

    Eric Balchunas

    Senior ETF Analyst at Bloomberg

  • Jeff Hancock

    Jeff Hancock

    Founding Director of the Stanford Social Media Lab & Professor of Communication at Stanford University

  • Robert Leshner

    Robert Leshner

    CEO and Co-Founder of Superstate

  • Steve Kurz

    Steve Kurz

    Global Co-Head of Digital Assets at Galaxy

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Breakthrough 2026

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