Breakthrough 2026

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Tokenization is the process of converting ownership rights to a real-world or digital asset like stocks, bonds, and funds, into a digital token recorded on a blockchain. Each token represents some claim on the underlying asset—such as a fraction of a security, a piece of real estate, a unit of currency, or even access rights—and can be transferred, traded, or stored much like any other blockchain-based asset.

Blockchain is an immutable distributed ledger that records transactions digitally without the need for intermediaries.

An in-kind transaction refers to the transfer of an asset directly without selling it for cash.

Staking is the process of committing assets as collateral to validate the network, creating the potential to generate rewards.

Invesco is not affiliated with Jamie Siminoff, Robert Leshner, Steve Kurz, Helima Croft, Eric Balchunas, Jeff Hancock, Ring, LGT Capital Partners, Superstate, Galaxy, RBC Capital Markets, Bloomberg, the Stanford Social Media Lab, or Stanford University.

Businesses in the energy sector may be adversely affected by foreign, federal or state regulations governing energy production, distribution and sale as well as supply-and-demand for energy resources. Short-term volatility in energy prices may cause share price fluctuations.

Alternative products typically hold more non-traditional investments and employ more complex trading strategies, including hedging and leveraging through derivatives, short selling and opportunistic strategies that change with market conditions. Investors considering alternatives should be aware of their unique characteristics and additional risks from the strategies they use. Like all investments, performance will fluctuate. You can lose money.

Investments in Private Market investments involve high risks, including uncertain distributions, illiquidity, and potential total loss of investment and therefore are not suitable for all investors.

Digital Assets and crypto currency are subject to fluctuations in its value, which have been and may in the future be highly volatile. The price of a digital currency could drop precipitously (including to zero) for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to, regulatory changes, a crisis of confidence, flaw or operational issue in a digital currency network or a change in user preference to competing cryptocurrencies.

The opinions expressed are those of the speakers, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.