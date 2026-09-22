Client conversations Talk to clients about current events.
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While every generation has faced its challenges, from recessions to geopolitical crises, the market has continued to be resilient and grown in the long run.
Hard times make way for innovation. Historically, some of the most iconic companies investors know and buy into today were created during times of adversity.
You can use our conversation guide with clients to help you address their concerns about this complex topic.
On most days, there’s no shortage of disconcerting news stories that weigh on investors’ minds. It’s natural to want to do something to protect our portfolios from loss. In times like these, it is important to view the current crises through the lens of history and remember to stay the course.
As a financial professional, you can help your clients remain on track with easy talking points from our Client Conversations series. This conversation guide covers the following points you can use to help ease your clients’ concerns about the ups and downs of the world:
The US has endured multiple wars, recessions, financial panics, epidemics, episodes of political strife, and much more. Yet the market has continued to grow over time.
That’s because markets don’t trade on whether things are good or bad but rather on whether they’re getting better or worse. And for most of recorded history, conditions have improved for most.
High-profile geopolitical events and military conflict often weigh on investors’ nerves, but they haven’t had as large of an impact on markets as many suspect. In fact, markets have tended to perform well in the 12 months following a spike in the Geopolitical Risk Index.1
Out of despair often comes great innovation. Many iconic companies were born during recessions or other periods of turmoil, as challenging periods such as high unemployment often promote entrepreneurial activity.
Important information
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Image: Luis Alvarez / Getty
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of April 15, 2026, are based on current market conditions, and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals. These comments should not be construed as recommendations but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
This is being provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions if they are uncertain whether an investment is suitable for them.
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss. In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic and political conditions.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
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