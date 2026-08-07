Situation

You’ve been investing in private markets for years and believe you have a well-diversified allocation.

Challenge

Most of your exposure may be concentrated in private equity and credit. You have limited visibility into where you may have gaps and whether you’re achieving true diversification1 across private markets.

How our specialists can help

We can map existing holdings across the four types of private markets — private equity and credit and real asset equity and debt — for concentration and uncover opportunities for greater diversification.1 Rather than focusing on products, we help you understand what role each allocation plays within the portfolio and identify opportunities to strengthen outcomes.