Private markets Private markets made practical

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With all the buzz about opportunities in private markets, you may be wondering if they make sense for you and your clients. Here’s our practical three-step approach to help get started.

01

Prepare your practice

Private market investments can help you differentiate your practice and acquire desired high-net-worth clients by offering unique opportunities, which can also help you retain and consolidate assets.

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02

Evaluate and adjust your portfolios

Expand your opportunity set to investments outside of public markets and open up your client portfolios to help them achieve their goals.

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03

Talk to clients about the opportunities

Private markets may seem complex, but client conversations don’t have to be. Our specialists can help you confidently explain your portfolio decisions.

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What advisors are saying

  • “Adopting private markets has not only helped our practice move upmarket by providing more sophisticated solutions, but it has also helped us retain clients during periods of volatility.”

    – Independent registered investment advisor (RIA) 

  • “I think anyone who doesn’t offer private capital in our space is going to get left in the dust… it provides a certain cachet to your practice. Your practice will look unsophisticated if you’re not offering private markets and can’t speak intelligently about them."

    – Bank advisor with $6 billion in AUM and a core market of clients with more than $5 million in assets.

  • “Incorporating private markets into our practice allows us to better service the portfolio needs of high-net-worth clients especially during times of market stress. This is when we can add value as a financial advisor and differentiate our practice.”

    – An independent registered investment advisor (RIA)

Frequently asked questions

Private markets may be relevant for clients who’re seeking additional income potential, broader, more diversified sources of return,1 access to private companies or real assets, or a solution for a specific planning need such as a real estate sale. Any opportunity should be evaluated based on a client’s objectives, constraints, risk tolerance, and ability to remain invested through market cycles.

Start with the client’s goals, time horizon, liquidity needs, risk tolerance, fee sensitivity, and overall financial picture. Private markets may make sense for a client who can commit capital for a longer period, understands the tradeoff of reduced liquidity, and is seeking exposure that may complement a diversified portfolio.1 These types of clients may also be looking for differentiated growth, income, diversification,1 or access to opportunities beyond public markets.

Rather than treating private markets as a separate conversation, you can evaluate how they may complement a client’s current allocation. That can include identifying the intended role they may play, sizing the allocation, selecting an appropriate vehicle structure, and considering how the investment may fit with existing public stocks, bonds, real estate, and other portfolio holdings.

Some private market investments are designed for longer-holding periods and may limit how quickly clients can access their money. The key is to evaluate that tradeoff based on the client’s broader plan, including ensuring short-term cash needs are addressed elsewhere before allocating to less liquid investments.

Invesco specialists can help you from interest to implementation, including supporting client segmentation, portfolio considerations, allocation discussions, and client education. We can help you build confidence, explain the private markets opportunity in plain language, and develop a practical framework for considering whether and how private markets may fit within a client’s broader investment plan.

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Let’s talk about your challenges and opportunities. Connect with a member of our team.

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    Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

Important Information

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About risk

Alternative investment products and strategies — including hedge funds, private equity, private debt, and/or private real estate — carry a high degree of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. These investments often employ leveraging and other speculative practices that can increase the risk of loss, may be highly illiquid, and typically lack a secondary market. They are not required to provide periodic pricing or valuation information, may involve complex tax structures and delays in tax reporting, and are generally not subject to the same regulatory requirements as registered funds. Fees and expenses are often significant and may offset any trading profits, and underlying investments are frequently non-transparent and known only to the investment manager.

Alternative investment strategies may involve additional risks such as concentrated ownership, counterparty default, and exposure to changes in interest rates, rental yields, and general economic conditions, which can lead to fluctuations in value. These investments may result in greater volatility within a portfolio and carry a substantial risk of capital loss. Restrictions on transferability may apply, and investors should be prepared for long holding periods and limited liquidity.