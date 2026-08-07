Invesco Total CX CE Credits

Work to support your growth and better serve your clients by exploring our Continuing Education (CE) courses and resources across key topics, with opportunities to earn credit and apply insights.
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Frequently asked questions

CE credits are continuing education courses that help financial professionals maintain their designations & licenses. At Invesco, we offer online self- study and in person live education to keep industry professionals informed on relevant topics and support ongoing development.

Invesco CE credit courses are available to all licensed financial professionals with their credentials. Overall, Invesco offers CE for CFP®, IWI® (CIMA®, CPWA®, RMA®) CRPC®, CRPS®, AAMS® and any other self-reporting accepting designation.

*CRPC®, CRPS®, and AAMS® including others not listed are self-reporting designations, and completion certificates are emailed upon completion. Included in self- reporting are College of Financial Planning®, American College of Financial Services®, and any other self- reporting designation that accepts our continuing education (CE) for their respective designation.

The number of CE credits depends on the course and what the CFP®, IWI®, and / or self- reporting designation provider has accepted and granted toward the course. Refer to the description of the Invesco CE program for the number of hours granted. Full completion of the program and / or course is required to receive credit, and partial credit is not given.

After full completion of the CE granted course, Invesco will submit CE hours directly for CFP® and IWI® on participants’ behalf. We do not submit for any self – reporting designations including the College of Financial Planning and American College of Financial Services designations outside of those highlighted above. Upon completion of the course, participants can save the confirmation page as a pdf or retain an email confirming completion for their records and share with appropriate parties.

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