Connect with clients Get to know your clients with deep discovery
Uncover more about your clients’ lives, values, and interests in order to help you build trust and tailor a strategy to their needs.1
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Uncover more about your clients’ lives, values, and interests in order to help you build trust and tailor a strategy to their needs.1
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Let model portfolios help you shift focus from tactical decision-making to strategic leadership in order to help better optimize your practice.1
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Align your conversation style with your clients’ unique preferences in order to help reduce miscommunication and improve connection.1
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Learn how to build a strong practice through quality service that may help generate trust and leverage strategic relationships.2
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Explore strategies designed to help you create clear, concise, and compelling presentations for important client meetings.1
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Build a consistent communications strategy designed to address clients and staff and to help lead to an efficient transition.1
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Retain your most at-risk clients with actionable strategies built to speak to their needs and to address their concerns before it’s too late.1
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Work to show clients how you can be trusted to efficiently manage their money.
View Course
Uncover more about your clients’ lives, values, and interests in order to help you build trust and tailor a strategy to their needs.1
View Course
Align your conversation style with your clients’ unique preferences in order to help reduce miscommunication and improve connection.1
View Course
Retain your most at-risk clients with actionable strategies built to speak to their needs and to address their concerns before it’s too late.1
View Course
Work to show clients how you can be trusted to efficiently manage their money.
View Course
Learn how to build a strong practice through quality service that may help generate trust and leverage strategic relationships.2
View Course
Explore strategies designed to help you create clear, concise, and compelling presentations for important client meetings.1
View Course
Build a consistent communications strategy designed to address clients and staff and to help lead to an efficient transition.1
View Course
CE credits are continuing education courses that help financial professionals maintain their designations & licenses. At Invesco, we offer online self- study and in person live education to keep industry professionals informed on relevant topics and support ongoing development.
Invesco CE credit courses are available to all licensed financial professionals with their credentials. Overall, Invesco offers CE for CFP®, IWI® (CIMA®, CPWA®, RMA®) CRPC®, CRPS®, AAMS® and any other self-reporting accepting designation.
*CRPC®, CRPS®, and AAMS® including others not listed are self-reporting designations, and completion certificates are emailed upon completion. Included in self- reporting are College of Financial Planning®, American College of Financial Services®, and any other self- reporting designation that accepts our continuing education (CE) for their respective designation.
The number of CE credits depends on the course and what the CFP®, IWI®, and / or self- reporting designation provider has accepted and granted toward the course. Refer to the description of the Invesco CE program for the number of hours granted. Full completion of the program and / or course is required to receive credit, and partial credit is not given.
After full completion of the CE granted course, Invesco will submit CE hours directly for CFP® and IWI® on participants’ behalf. We do not submit for any self – reporting designations including the College of Financial Planning and American College of Financial Services designations outside of those highlighted above. Upon completion of the course, participants can save the confirmation page as a pdf or retain an email confirming completion for their records and share with appropriate parties.
Important Information
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Invesco Global Consulting programs are for illustrative, informational, educational and entertainment purposes. We make no guarantee that participation in any programs or utilization of their content will result in increased business for any financial professional.
Invesco Global Consulting programs and services are offered through Invesco Advisers, Inc., which is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not securities.
Opinions expressed are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
All data created by Invesco unless otherwise noted.
Note: Not all products, materials or services available at all firms. Financial professionals should contact their home offices.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
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