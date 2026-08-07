Invesco CE credit courses are available to all licensed financial professionals with their credentials. Overall, Invesco offers CE for CFP®, IWI® (CIMA®, CPWA®, RMA®) CRPC®, CRPS®, AAMS® and any other self-reporting accepting designation.

*CRPC®, CRPS®, and AAMS® including others not listed are self-reporting designations, and completion certificates are emailed upon completion. Included in self- reporting are College of Financial Planning®, American College of Financial Services®, and any other self- reporting designation that accepts our continuing education (CE) for their respective designation.