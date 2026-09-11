Asset allocation More positions don’t always equal more diversification
Key takeaways
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Diversification is measured by portfolio impact, not the number of holdings. Adding investments doesn’t automatically improve diversification if allocations are too small to affect risk or return.
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Position size and active risk work together. The higher an investment's tracking error, the smaller the allocation needed to meaningfully influence portfolio outcomes.
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Evaluate positions by their contribution to the total portfolio. Before adding a strategy, ask whether it meaningfully changes expected returns, risk characteristics, or diversification.
You probably spend a lot of time deciding what to own. But you may not be spending as much time determining how much of a particular investment to own. A common belief is that adding more positions automatically improves diversification. Position sizing is often the difference between a portfolio that reflects conviction and one that simply collects holdings. In reality, some positions may be so small that they contribute virtually nothing to portfolio outcomes.
All positions aren’t created equal
Position sizing should depend on the portfolio’s investment strategy. For example, consider four different investments with the same 2% position size. (See table below.)
Tracking error is an important metric
|
Type
|
Position size
|
Benchmark
|
1-year excess return
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1-year tracking error
|
Impact on portfolio
|
US large blend fund
|
2%
|
S&P 500
|
+6%
|
4.30%
|
12 basis points
|
Thematic ETF
|
2%
|
S&P 500
|
+42%
|
20.20%
|
84 basis points
|
Individual stock
|
2%
|
S&P 500
|
+70%
|
34.60%
|
140 basis points
|
Core bond fund
|
2%
|
Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index
|
+0.65%
|
0.33%
|
1 basis point
For illustrative purposes only. These illustrations or considerations don’t constitute investment advice or investment recommendations. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against loss.
Think in risk, not just dollars. You may be allocating portfolio investments based on capital. A more effective approach can often be to think of an allocation in terms of risk contribution.
As the table above shows, the results vary:
- A 2% position in an artificial intelligence (AI)-focused thematic ETF may have more influence on portfolio performance than a 10% position in a diversified large-cap blend fund.
- A 2% allocation to a core bond fund may have almost no measurable impact on either returns or risk.
- A diversified stock strategy with low tracking error may need a 10%–20% allocation to meaningfully express an investment view.
A key thing to consider is tracking error, which measures how much a strategy tends to deviate from its benchmark. Higher tracking error can mean a wider range of potential outcomes, both positive and negative. Consider this example. If excess return = +1% and tracking error = 4%:
- Tracking error ±1: Approximately 68% of the time the excess return = -3% to +5%
- Tracking error ±2: Approximately 95% of the time the excess return = -7% to +9%
- Tracking error ±3: Approximately 99.7% of the time the excess return = -11% to +13%
A concentrated thematic ETF or individual stock can materially influence results even at a small weight. A traditional core bond fund, by contrast, may require a much larger allocation before its performance meaningfully moves overall portfolio returns.
So, a useful question to ask: "Will this position actually matter?" not "Should I own it?" A small position with a high tracking error can make a big impact, but a small position with a low tracking error can have very little impact.
Practical position sizing guidelines
In practice, position size should reflect each investment’s potential to affect overall portfolio behavior — not just the desire to include it. When selecting active investment managers, position size should also reflect the degree to which you want to be rewarded for being right. If a manager outperforms but your allocation is too small, the portfolio may receive little benefit from that successful decision. In other words, manager selection and position sizing should work together. Conviction in a manager's ability to generate excess return should be paired with an allocation large enough for that excess return to matter at the portfolio level.
In general, keep this in mind:
- High-conviction, high-tracking-error ideas often need only modest allocations.
- Diversified active stock strategies typically require larger allocations.
- Core bond positions may need substantial weights to influence portfolio outcomes.
- If a position cannot realistically affect portfolio behavior, reconsider whether it belongs in the portfolio.
The most important position-sizing question is "At this weight, can it actually make a difference?" not "Do I like this investment?"
Bottom line
Effective diversification isn't determined by how many holdings a portfolio contains. It comes from owning investments that make distinct contributions to portfolio risk and return. Before adding a new position, investors should ask not only whether they want exposure to the investment, but whether the allocation is large enough to achieve its intended purpose.
Related insights
Important information
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All material presented is compiled from sources believed to be reliable and current, but accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This is not to be construed as an offer to buy or sell any financial instruments and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in making an investment decision. As with all investments, there are associated inherent risks. This should not be considered a recommendation to purchase any investment product. This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions if they are uncertain whether an investment is suitable for them. Please obtain and review all financial material carefully before investing.
The opinions expressed are as of August 27, 2026, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
Artificial intelligence (AI) technology companies are sensitive to specific risks such as small markets, business cycle changes, economic growth, technological progress, obsolescence, and regulation. These companies may have limited products, markets, resources, or personnel, making their securities more volatile, especially for smaller start-ups. Rapid technological changes can adversely affect their results. AI companies often rely on patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets to protect their technology, but there's no guarantee these protections will be sufficient. Significant research and development (R&D) spending doesn’t ensure product or service success.
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
The Invesco Solutions and Custom Strategies team is a business unit of Invesco Advisers, Inc., which provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. It is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.
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