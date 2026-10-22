The challenge: Incorporating AI into a practice

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become part of everyday work life. For financial professionals, we have seen that the challenge is how to use it in a way that creates value for clients while helping practices grow. AI may help automate tasks and improve efficiency, but its greatest potential, in our view, may be helping financial professionals become more prepared, personalized, and focused on client relationships.

Our solution: Use AI to help create capacity and deepen relationships

Our program: “From automation to augmentation: Practical ways to adopt AI progressively” is built to help you get started.

While we believe efficiency gains are important, they may only be the first stage of AI adoption. AI may help automate many time-consuming tasks that traditionally require significant effort from advisors and their teams. By reducing the time spent on routine activities, AI may help create capacity for higher-value work, including client conversations, relationship building, and strategic planning. But its greatest potential may be helping advisors be more prepared, personalized, and focused on client relationships.

AI may serve as a preparation tool. Advisors may use it to:

• Summarize client information before meetings

• Identify potential concerns or behavioral biases

• Pressure-test recommendations

• Translate complex concepts into plain language

• Prepare for difficult conversations

• Develop more personalized communication approaches

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