Invesco Global Consulting Put artificial intelligence to work in a practice
Key takeaways
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The challenge: How to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into a practice in a way that creates value for clients and also helps grow it.
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Our solution: By reducing the time spent on routine activities, AI may help create capacity for higher-value work, including client conversations, relationship building, and strategic planning.
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Our program: “From automation to augmentation: Practical ways to adopt AI progressively” is designed to help you get started.
The challenge: Incorporating AI into a practice
Artificial intelligence (AI) has become part of everyday work life. For financial professionals, we have seen that the challenge is how to use it in a way that creates value for clients while helping practices grow. AI may help automate tasks and improve efficiency, but its greatest potential, in our view, may be helping financial professionals become more prepared, personalized, and focused on client relationships.
Our solution: Use AI to help create capacity and deepen relationships
Our program: “From automation to augmentation: Practical ways to adopt AI progressively” is built to help you get started.
While we believe efficiency gains are important, they may only be the first stage of AI adoption. AI may help automate many time-consuming tasks that traditionally require significant effort from advisors and their teams. By reducing the time spent on routine activities, AI may help create capacity for higher-value work, including client conversations, relationship building, and strategic planning. But its greatest potential may be helping advisors be more prepared, personalized, and focused on client relationships.
AI may serve as a preparation tool. Advisors may use it to:
• Summarize client information before meetings
• Identify potential concerns or behavioral biases
• Pressure-test recommendations
• Translate complex concepts into plain language
• Prepare for difficult conversations
• Develop more personalized communication approaches
Learn more
• Get our AI sample prompt library.
• Explore the Practice Innovation Index. Take our diagnostic. Already completed? Sign in for more content.
Practice Management Center
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Grow your practice, optimize your team’s performance, and drive efficiencies in a complex environment with our research-based programs.
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Important information
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"From Automation to Augmentation" is based on Invesco Global Consulting's work with Jeffrey Hancock. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is not affiliated with Jeffrey Hancock.
The "Practice Innovation Index" program is based on Invesco Global Consulting's work with Cerulli Associates. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is affiliated with neither Cerulli Associates nor Cerulli, Inc.
Invesco Global Consulting programs are for illustrative, informational and educational purposes. We make no guarantee that participation in any programs or utilization of their content will result in increased business for any financial professional. Invesco Global Consulting programs and services are offered through Invesco Advisers, Inc., which is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
Please consult your branch manager and/or compliance representative for information related to the utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in your practice.
Opinions expressed are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
All data created by Invesco unless otherwise noted.
Note: Not all products, materials or services available at all firms. Financial professionals should contact their home offices.
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