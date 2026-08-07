Source: Invesco. As of 9/30/26. Participation and defense data from the ETF inception date of 7/17/24 to 9/30/26. Underlying fund performance based on total return at market price, and risk based on standard deviations. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Index returns do not represent fund returns.

Risk represented by standard deviation for the time period of 7/17/24 to 9/30/26. 12.62% for QQA vs. 17.77% for the Nasdaq-100 Index.