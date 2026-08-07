Strategy 1 Income and stability
The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an actively managed intermediate-term bond ETF for investors seeking monthly income and total return opportunities.
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Income is no longer a single objective. Clients may need solutions that reduce volatility, increase yield, and diversify. As an ETF leader and active manager, Invesco gives you multiple ways to address income challenges.
of adults are concerned about price increases, making purchasing power a client challenge across life stages.1
of financial professionals say income generation is at least a moderately important investment priority.2
of ETF flows have gone to active ETFs in 2026 as advisors seek new ways to meet evolving client needs.3
Higher costs have reduced purchasing power, cash isn’t providing the income it did just a few years ago, and equity market concentration requires a closer look at overall portfolio diversification. Invesco income ETFs are built to support investors’ needs through active risk management, options overlays, and allocations that span the full range of income opportunities.
The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an actively managed intermediate-term bond ETF for investors seeking monthly income and total return opportunities.
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Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an active ETF that may fill the void between cash and short-term bonds for investors looking to put excess cash to work.
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Invesco Income Advantage ETFs provide exposure to well-known equity indexes and are designed to deliver consistent monthly yields.
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An active core-plus strategy that helps advisors generate income while navigating changing market conditions. View more, including standardized performance, on our product details page.
GTO has had a consistent yield advantage versus the benchmark, especially during the last rate-hiking cycle in 2022 and 2023.
An active core-plus strategy that helps advisors generate income while navigating changing market conditions. View more, including standardized performance, on our product details page.
GTO is designed to maintain an AA-rated, high-quality foundation while investing more heavily in higher yielding corporate and structured securities than the benchmark.
An active core-plus strategy that helps advisors generate income while navigating changing market conditions. View more, including standardized performance, on our product details page.
The team seeks to deliver strong performance in up markets, modulate risk in down markets, and deliver repeatable outcomes through consistent portfolio management.
An active ETF that seeks additional yield beyond cash, short-term Treasuries, and money market funds without significantly more interest rate risk. View more, including standardized performance, on our product details page.
GSY is built to deliver more durable income than traditional cash and money market funds by broadening the opportunity set and accessing high-quality sources of incremental yield.
An active ETF that seeks additional yield beyond cash, short-term Treasuries, and money market funds without significantly more interest rate risk. View more, including standardized performance, on our product details page.
GSY offers a practical place to park capital while limiting sensitivity to macro shocks. It also helps preserve liquidity and flexibility so investors can redeploy capital without moving to the sidelines.
|Yields as of 9/30/26
|GTO
|30-day SEC yield
|4.46%
|Portfolio yield to worst
|4.90%
Yields as of 9/30/26
An active ETF that seeks additional yield beyond cash, short-term Treasuries, and money market funds without significantly more interest rate risk. View more, including standardized performance, on our product details page.
GSY’s investment team has taken a steady, disciplined approach to duration. The focus on risk management and capital preservation, rather than market timing, has helped moderate volatility across shifting environments.
QQA offers exposure to the growth potential of the Nasdaq-100 Index® — and it’s built to provide consistent monthly yields. View more, including standardized performance, on our product details page.
Our three Income Advantage ETFs provide exposure to well-known equity benchmarks alongside an options overlay strategy designed to provide consistent income, reduced volatility and downside risk mitigation.
|Participation
|Defense
|Income
|Measures how much of the benchmark’s total return has been captured by the fund.
|Measures how much lower the fund’s risk has been compared to the benchmark.
|The 30-day SEC yield measures income earned by the portfolio over the last 30 days, net of expenses, annualized.
|84%
|-29%
|11.20%
Source: Invesco. As of 9/30/26. Participation and defense data from the ETF inception date of 7/17/24 to 9/30/26. Underlying fund performance based on total return at market price, and risk based on standard deviations. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Index returns do not represent fund returns.
Risk represented by standard deviation for the time period of 7/17/24 to 9/30/26. 12.62% for QQA vs. 17.77% for the Nasdaq-100 Index.
RSPA invests equally in all 500 stocks of the S&P 500 Index and is designed to generate consistent income. View more, including standardized performance, on our product details page.
Our three Income Advantage ETFs provide exposure to well-known equity benchmarks alongside an options overlay strategy designed to provide consistent income, reduced volatility and downside risk mitigation.
|Participation
|Defense
|Income
|Measures how much of the benchmark’s total return has been captured by the fund.
|Measures how much lower the fund’s risk has been compared to the benchmark.
|The 30-day SEC yield measures income earned by the portfolio over the last 30 days, net of expenses, annualized.
|93%
|-20%
|10.19%
Source: Invesco. As of 9/30/26. Participation and defense data from the ETF inception date of 7/17/24 to 9/30/26. Underlying fund performance based on total return at market price, and risk based on standard deviations. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Index returns do not represent fund returns.
Risk represented by standard deviation for the time period of 7/17/24 to 9/30/26. 9.33% for RSPA vs. 11.63% for the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index.
EFAA provides exposure to one of the best-known international equity benchmarks — the MSCI EAFE Index — while earning monthly income. View more, including standardized performance, on our product details page.
Our three Income Advantage ETFs provide exposure to well-known equity benchmarks alongside an options overlay strategy designed to provide consistent income, reduced volatility and downside risk mitigation.
|Participation
|Defense
|Income
|Measures how much of the benchmark’s total return has been captured by the fund.
|Measures how much lower the fund’s risk has been compared to the benchmark.
|The 30-day SEC yield measures income earned by the portfolio over the last 30 days, net of expenses, annualized.
|84%
|-30%
|8.93%
Source: Invesco. As of 9/30/26. Participation and defense data from the ETF inception date of 7/17/24 to 9/30/26. Underlying fund performance based on total return at market price, and risk based on standard deviations. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Index returns do not represent fund returns.
Risk represented by standard deviation for the time period of 7/17/24 to 9/30/26. 9.12% for EFAA vs. 12.96% for the MSCI EAFE Index.
Active income ETFs are managed by investment professionals who can adjust holdings, sector exposure, credit quality, and duration in response to changing market conditions or new opportunities. Passive bond ETFs are designed to track a specified index.
When an investor sells an option, they’re giving the buyer the ability to buy or sell a specific asset by a certain date at a predetermined price. In return, the seller collects an option premium from the buyer, which is considered income. Option income strategies can be an effective way of generating a steady stream of monthly income while maintaining exposure to equities.
A core-plus bond strategy starts with a traditional "core" bond portfolio, typically made up of higher-quality fixed income investments such as US Treasuries and investment-grade corporate bonds, and then adds a "plus" allocation to sectors with higher yield potential such as high yield bonds, emerging market debt, and other non-core fixed income opportunities.
Short-duration ETFs can provide income while helping limit sensitivity to interest rate changes compared with longer-duration bond strategies. Depending on their holdings, they may be used to diversify cash allocations, manage near-term liquidity needs, or help reduce overall portfolio volatility.
Intermediate bonds often offer higher yields than cash, money markets, and many short-duration strategies. Unlike cash in bank accounts, they are not backed by FDIC insurance. Unlike money market funds, they are not managed to maintain the value of a $1 per share. Investors can access the income from intermediate bonds without taking the full interest rate risk of long-term bonds.
Option income strategies can complement other income-generating strategies such as fixed income and dividend-paying stocks. Option income has low sensitivity to interest rates and doesn't have the value tilt often associated with dividends.4
As a proven ETF leader and active manager, Invesco gives advisors multiple ways to solve income challenges.
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