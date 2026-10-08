ETF 10 years of successful floating rate investing

Greg Seals
Senior Client Portfolio Manager
October 8, 2026

Ten years ago, when we launched the Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG), we saw a gap in the market. Investors looking for income had limited options that combined professional active management, diversified floating rate exposure, and the efficiency of an ETF, at a competitive cost.

So, we built VRIG to help fill that need.

As a floating-rate multi-asset portfolio, VRIG can help investors reduce duration risk in their bond portfolio, but still offer attractive yields. This can make sense these days because of volatile and elevated interest rates.  VRIG also provides exposure to mortgage and asset-backed securities that are backed by hard assets, such as residential and commercial real estate.

The fund invests across a broad range of floating-rate investment grade securities, including agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating-rate investment grade corporate bonds, and Treasuries.

Morningstar 5-Star Rating for nearly 70% of its eligible history

Over the past decade, VRIG has delivered strong results, achieving a Morningstar 5-Star Rating for nearly 70% of its eligible history.1 That success comes from the approach of Invesco's Structured Investments Team. Many ultrashort bond funds use structured credit securities primarily in the highest-rated AAA segment. Our team takes a broader approach, focusing on carefully selected AA- through BBB-rated structured credit opportunities. Through rigorous credit research, active portfolio management, and disciplined risk oversight, we've sought to uncover additional sources of yield and return potential while maintaining an investment-grade profile. It's a strategy that has helped differentiate VRIG and contributed to its long-term track record.

What investors can use VRIG for

VRIG may serve several investor needs with its diversified approach designed to provide attractive income potential while helping manage risk. It can be used for a portion of cash holdings and may offer more income potential than money market funds. While VRIG isn’t a money market fund and carries market and credit risk, its portfolio managers seek to balance higher-yielding opportunities with traditionally lower-volatility holdings such as Treasuries and agency-backed mortgage securities. It can also be a low-duration complement to a core fixed income allocation, helping reduce interest rate sensitivity while maintaining exposure to a diverse mix of fixed income sectors.

As we celebrate VRIG's 10-year milestone, we're proud of what the strategy has delivered for investors and remain committed to the disciplined investment approach that has guided the fund since day one.

Additional ETF resources

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    Source: Morningstar, as of Aug. 31, 2026. VRIG has held a 5‑star Morningstar Rating for roughly 70% of all months since first becoming eligible in 2019, based on the percentage of months in which it maintained a 5‑star rating.

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