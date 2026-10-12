Client conversations Talk to clients about the markets
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Over the years, new market highs have been common. In fact, as earnings have improved, stocks have increased as well.
Historically, investing when the market has been at an all-time high has worked out well for investors.
You can use our conversation guide with clients to help you address their concerns about this complex topic.
When markets hit a peak, some investors grow wary and wait for the proverbial shoe to drop. But upward movement is nothing to fear. Stock market indexes have tended to advance over long periods. If clients believe the world will continue to improve, they should expect markets to trend upward.
As a financial professional, you can help your clients remain on track, with easy talking points from our Client Conversations series. This conversation guide covers the following points you can use to help ease your clients’ concerns about the ebbs and flows of the market:
For S&P 500 Index returns, the stock market has closed at a new high on more than 1,300 days since 1957, or on average once every 13 days. That’s the equivalent of the market being at a new high roughly every two weeks. While other cyclical events occur far less frequently (Halley’s Comet every 76 years, US presidential elections every four years, monthly full moons), market highs can be expected and expected often.
Stocks reflect partial ownership in real companies, with real products and services, and real earnings. Over the short term, those stocks can reflect all kinds of external circumstances, but from 1957 to 2025, there was a 0.97 correlation between the S&P 500 Index and S&P 500 Index earnings. The markets and earnings are nearly synonymous, with stock performances having tended to reflect the performance of their companies over the long term.
Investing when the market was at a new all-time high has often been a better approach than simply investing on non-market-high days. The subsequent 1-, 3-, and 5-year annualized returns were higher than non-market-high returns. Momentum has tended to be a powerful force in investing.
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The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of April 20, 2026, are based on current market conditions, and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals. These comments should not be construed as recommendations but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
This presentation is for general educational use only and should not to be construed as an offer of investment advice or financial products. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions if they are uncertain whether an investment is suitable for them.
All data provided by Invesco unless otherwise noted.
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss. In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic and political conditions.
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