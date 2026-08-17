The current US conflict with Iran may carry investment implications, but the scale of economic and market disruption should ultimately depend on its length and severity. Given historical data on past US conflicts in the region and tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, the future is uncertain. But historical experience may provide insight into potential market outcomes.

As a financial professional, you can help your clients understand the possible impact with easy talking points from our Client Conversations series. This conversation guide covers the following points you can use to help ease your clients’ concerns about this complex topic:

Iran produces a small percentage of the world’s energy resources

A common concern about the conflict with Iran is the loss of oil and other energy resources from the global market. However, Iran only accounts for approximately 4% of global oil production and has limited ability to directly influence world energy markets. Due to global sanctions, most of Iran’s oil exports go to China. Therefore, most other countries haven’t relied on Iranian oil.1