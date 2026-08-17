Client conversations Talk to clients about geopolitical events and market impact
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Iran doesn’t produce that much oil but can impact world energy markets in other ways.
Geopolitical uncertainty tends to result in oil price volatility, yet historical events haven’t impacted markets as much as many believed.
You can use our conversation guide with clients to help you address their concerns about this complex topic.
The current US conflict with Iran may carry investment implications, but the scale of economic and market disruption should ultimately depend on its length and severity. Given historical data on past US conflicts in the region and tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, the future is uncertain. But historical experience may provide insight into potential market outcomes.
As a financial professional, you can help your clients understand the possible impact with easy talking points from our Client Conversations series. This conversation guide covers the following points you can use to help ease your clients’ concerns about this complex topic:
A common concern about the conflict with Iran is the loss of oil and other energy resources from the global market. However, Iran only accounts for approximately 4% of global oil production and has limited ability to directly influence world energy markets. Due to global sanctions, most of Iran’s oil exports go to China. Therefore, most other countries haven’t relied on Iranian oil.1
While Iran has limited influence on oil production, it can affect supply and impact markets through its control of the Strait of Hormuz. Nearly 21% of oil and liquefied natural gas has shipped through this chokepoint. That’s half of the 40% supply that ships by sea through the Arabian Peninsula in general.2 Closing the Strait of Hormuz potentially constrains world energy supply, putting upward pressure on energy prices.
While geopolitical uncertainty like this often leads to temporary volatility, it hasn’t historically weighed significantly on longer-term stock market returns. The S&P 500 Index, dating back to 1960, has averaged a 15.3% gain in the year following a peak in the Geopolitical Risk Index, which generally spikes during periods of global conflict.
To help navigate headline risk, keeping a long-term perspective and sticking to a pre-defined investment plan are key.
Important information
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Image: Getty Images
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
The Geopolitical Risk Index measures adverse geopolitical events based on a tally of articles covering geopolitical tensions from 10 different newspapers.
The S&P 500® Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US stock market.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of July 31, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
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