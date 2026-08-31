Meeting the needs of affluent clients through SMAs

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Invesco Global Consulting programs are for illustrative, informational and educational purposes. We make no guarantee that participation in any programs or utilization of their content will result in increased business. Invesco Global Consulting programs and services are offered through Invesco Advisers, Inc., which is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities.

Invesco Managed Accounts, LLC (IMA) is the investment adviser for the Invesco Custom SMAs.

Some vehicles mentioned are not offered by Invesco Advisers, Inc., Invesco Managed Accounts LLC and other affiliated investment advisers. They are available via other affiliated entities which, like Invesco Advisers, Inc. and Invesco Managed Accounts LLC, are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.

All material presented is compiled from sources believed to be reliable and current, but accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This is not to be construed as an offer to buy or sell any financial instruments and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in an investment making decision. As with all investments there are associated inherent risks. This should not be considered a recommendation to purchase any investment product. This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions if they are uncertain whether an investment is suitable for them. Please obtain and review all financial material carefully before investing.

Investment strategies that seek to enhance after-tax performance may be unable to fully realize strategic gains or harvest losses due to various factors. Market conditions may limit the ability to generate tax losses or to generate dividend income taxed at favorable tax rates. A tax-managed strategy may cause a client portfolio to hold a security in order to achieve more favorable tax treatment or to sell a security in order to create tax losses. The ability to utilize various tax-management techniques may be curtailed or eliminated in the future by tax legislation, regulation, or guidance issued by the Internal Revenue Service. The benefit of tax-managed investing to an individual investor is dependent upon the tax liability of that investor. Over time, the ability of an investor in a tax-managed strategy to harvest losses may decrease and gains may build up in a securities portfolio.

Invesco does not provide tax advice. The tax information contained herein is general and is not exhaustive by nature. It is not intended or written to be used, and it cannot be used by any taxpayer, for the purpose of avoiding tax penalties that may be imposed on the taxpayer under U.S. federal tax laws. Federal and state tax laws are complex and constantly changing. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax advisor for information concerning their individual situation.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

Invesco Advisers, Inc. does not offer all services referenced herein. It is important to remember that discussions regarding any additional services you might offer be conducted in accordance with your firm's policies and procedures. Should you have any questions regarding such, please consult your branch manager and/or compliance representative for additional information.

Diversification/asset allocation neither guarantees a profit nor eliminates the risk of loss.

Cerulli Associates defines high-net-worth (HNW) as $5 million or greater in investable assets and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) as $20 million or greater in investable assets. Invesco defines high-net-worth (HNW) as $1 million to $5 million in liquid financial assets (USD) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) as over $5 million in liquid financial assets (USD).

Opinions expressed are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

All data created by Invesco unless otherwise noted.

Note: Not all products, materials or services available at all firms. Financial professionals should contact their home offices.