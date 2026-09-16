A concentrated stock position often results from years of equity compensation, participation in a successful initial public offering (IPO), or ownership in a growing business. These situations can create a planning dilemma: Sell the stock to diversify and pay the capital gains tax — or live with the risk of a highly concentrated portfolio.

A tax-managed long/short equity separately managed account (SMA) offers a potential solution. Rather than forcing an immediate sale of the concentrated position, SMAs can help clients diversify gradually while using tax-loss harvesting to offset gains and reduce the transition’s tax impact.

Why manage single-stock risk

In addition to wanting to avoid taxes on unrealized capital gains, clients who own one stock representing a large portion of their wealth may be hesitant to sell. Maybe they’re confident in the company, have an emotional attachment, or want to retain some potential upside.

But a stock that helped create wealth can eventually become one of a portfolio’s largest sources of risk. Over the prior 10-year period, 71% of US stocks underperformed the S&P 500 Index.1 The median US stock also experienced 38% annualized volatility, compared with 14% for the index.2

For clients owning a stock with a low cost basis, the challenge often isn’t recognizing the risk but finding a tax-efficient way to reduce it. Selling enough shares to create a diversified portfolio may trigger a substantial capital gains tax liability. That can leave them feeling trapped between portfolio risk and tax consequences.

How a long/short SMA works

A long/short SMA seeks to diversify a concentrated position by combining traditional long stock investments with a limited amount of short selling while maintaining broad market exposure.

Suppose a client owns $1 million in highly appreciated company stock with a zero cost basis. Selling the entire position at once would realize a substantial capital gain. Instead, they could place the stock in a long/short SMA designed to transition the position gradually.