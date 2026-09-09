Invesco tax-advantaged SMAs
Our SMAs are structured for clients in the highest tax brackets to deliver tax-exempt benefits, with state-specific options available.
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Muni bond interest is generally exempt from federal income tax, and often from state and local tax for in-state residents.
A separately managed account (SMA) holds individual bonds, which lets the manager harvest losses, concentrate in the investor’s resident state, and control the timing of gains.
Invesco’s customizable tax-free and tax-aware muni SMAs offer continuous, technology-enabled tax management with a range of durations and state-specific options.
Higher yields have made tax-exempt income attractive again, and with the top 37% federal income tax bracket made permanent in the 2025 tax law, the case for focusing on tax-equivalent yields remains compelling for high earners.
Deciding whether to own municipal bonds is only part of the story. How you own them can matter just as much. Mutual funds and ETFs provide efficient access to the muni market, but they give investors control over when and how taxes are realized. A separately managed account (SMA) addresses that limitation by holding individual municipal bonds directly in the investor’s name within a professionally managed portfolio that’s tailored to the investor’s situation.
Direct ownership of securities through an SMA allows the investment manager to take actions that may be difficult or impractical in a mutual fund or ETF. One of the most valuable is tax-loss harvesting.
When a muni bond falls below its purchase price, which can happen during periods of interest-rate volatility, the SMA manager can sell it to realize a loss. The proceeds can then be reinvested in a similar bond to maintain the portfolio’s intended exposure and duration. The realized loss may be used to offset gains elsewhere in the investor’s portfolio.
Because an SMA is managed at the individual-account level, tax-loss harvesting can take place throughout the year and reflect the investor’s specific circumstances. In a fund, tax decisions are made for the pool as a whole.
The portfolio can also concentrate in bonds issued in the investor’s home state to pursue both federal and state tax exemptions. It can exclude bonds subject to the alternative minimum tax (AMT) or target a particular duration, credit-quality range, and liquidity profile. Existing holdings can be incorporated and transitioned gradually with an eye on any tax consequences.
Combined, these capabilities can create tax alpha, the added after-tax return that comes from managing taxes as an active decision rather than a year-end event.
Invesco builds fixed income SMAs around each client’s duration target, tax circumstances, liquidity needs, and investment preferences.
Our tax-free SMAs invest in tax-exempt municipal bonds and are designed for clients in higher tax brackets. We offer state-specific options and strategies with maturities spanning ultra-short through intermediate. For investors who can benefit from taxable fixed income, our tax-aware SMAs combine a municipal bond core with corporate and government bonds, and the allocation can shift as relative value changes on an after-tax basis.
Drawing on our more than 30 years of experience managing SMAs, these strategies use continuous, technology-enabled tax management and daily portfolio visibility and support tax-loss harvesting and customization at scale. Efficiencies in account setup and pricing have also made SMAs more accessible than they once were, extending their reach beyond the largest portfolios.
For financial professionals seeking to deliver tax-exempt income with greater control, learn how our municipal bond SMAs can turn a static allocation into an actively managed source of after-tax value.
|SMA
|Duration
|Maturity
|
Ultra short
|
0-3 years
|
Short
|
0-7 years
|
Limited
|
0-12 years
|
Limited
|
0-12 years
|
Intermediate
|
Full curve
|
Intermediate
|
Full curve
Important information
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All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
Invesco does not provide tax advice. The tax information contained herein is general and is not exhaustive by nature. It is not intended or written to be used, and it cannot be used by any taxpayer, for the purpose of avoiding tax penalties that may be imposed on the taxpayer under U.S. federal tax laws. Federal and state tax laws are complex and constantly changing. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax advisor for information concerning their individual situation.
Fixed income investments are subject to the credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.
Municipal bonds are issued by state and local government agencies to finance public projects and services. They typically pay interest that is tax-free in their state of issuance. Because of their tax benefits, municipal bonds usually offer lower pre-tax yields than similar taxable bonds.
Municipal securities are subject to the risk that legislative or economic conditions could affect an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/ or interest.
The opinions referenced above are those of the authors as of Aug. 18, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
Invesco Managed Accounts, LLC is the investment adviser for this separately managed account (SMA); it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. It is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
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