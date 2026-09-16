Insights Beyond automation: 
AI tools for human advice

As AI transforms how we live, work, and invest, it presents unique opportunities for your portfolios and your practice. Take your AI use to the next level with new ideas for building client trust. Assess investment opportunities in the tech names that power AI and the companies that use it. And, explore our resources for answering client questions about this transformative technology.

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White paper The person behind the portfolio: AI and the future of financial professionals

Financial guidance is about more than money and markets. That’s why we’ve created a framework to help financial professionals use AI to understand and address clients’ underlying concerns. Explore real-world ideas from a Stanford University AI expert and Invesco’s Chief Global Market Strategist.

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Podcast

AI: The surge, the spending spree … and a slowdown?

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Constant headlines about AI may have your clients asking about the implications for markets and their investments. Senior Investment Strategist Ashley Oerth recently joined Invesco’s Greater Possibilities podcast to explore key questions including when companies might fully realize a return on their AI spending, and what it could mean for markets if there’s a slowdown in AI development.

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