From commodities to utilities to health care, the artificial intelligence (AI) value chain may present many investment opportunities. But the road to enablement, scaling, and deployment is not a simple one.

As a financial professional, you can keep your clients informed with easy talking points from our Client Conversations series. This conversation guide covers the following points you can use to help answer your clients’ questions about this evolving topic:

Enabling, scaling, and deploying AI infrastructure

Semiconductors are necessary for advanced computing, navigation systems, solar power, and more. AI has significantly increased global demand for high-end semiconductors and the critical materials that produce them. Many key semiconductor commodities are produced predominantly in China and may see sustained demand as AI advances.

Semiconductors deployed in data centers need lots of power to operate. The International Energy Agency predicts global data center electricity consumption will grow 15% annually to reach 3% of all electricity use by 2030. In developed markets, data centers are expected to account for 20% of electricity demand growth over this same period.