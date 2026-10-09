Markets and Economy Client Conversations: How artificial intelligence could profoundly affect markets

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October 9, 2026
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Key takeaways

  • Enabling AI infrastructure starts with hardware. Scaling and deploying requires utilities and computing resources.

  • AI platforms are toolsets for producing and rolling out AI software. Once integrated and adopted, it may add value across the economy.

  • You can use our conversation guide with clients to help you address their questions about this evolving topic.

From commodities to utilities to health care, the artificial intelligence (AI) value chain may present many investment opportunities. But the road to enablement, scaling, and deployment is not a simple one.

As a financial professional, you can keep your clients informed with easy talking points from our Client Conversations series. This conversation guide covers the following points you can use to help answer your clients’ questions about this evolving topic:

Enabling, scaling, and deploying AI infrastructure

Semiconductors are necessary for advanced computing, navigation systems, solar power, and more. AI has significantly increased global demand for high-end semiconductors and the critical materials that produce them. Many key semiconductor commodities are produced predominantly in China and may see sustained demand as AI advances.

Semiconductors deployed in data centers need lots of power to operate. The International Energy Agency predicts global data center electricity consumption will grow 15% annually to reach 3% of all electricity use by 2030. In developed markets, data centers are expected to account for 20% of electricity demand growth over this same period.

Key value-add components of AI development platforms

AI development involves a stack of technologies that includes computing and data resources, development environments, and cloud services for model training and deployment. Each of these tools helps speed up model development and deployment.

Companies that provide these services are usually well resourced, with significant cloud computing resource access and expertise in hardware acceleration and data management.

Major AI tools on the market make use of development platforms of some form, representing a critical link in the AI value chain.

Data management

AI platforms provide assistive tools for managing large datasets, including cloud-based sources

  • Data labeling services
  • Data library management
  • Data centers streamlined for AI development

 

Training, evaluation, and fine-tuning

From managing hardware resources to tweaking model specifications, AI platforms provide a range of tools for producing quality AI systems.

  • Hardware acceleration tools
  • Hyperparameter tuning
  • Performance assessment
  • Distributed training

Deployment and monitoring solutions

Toolsets for operationalizing AI models include cloud uploads and management, streamlined access to system functions and outputs, and monitoring tools for ongoing performance updates.

  • Monitoring suite for resource use
  • Cloud-ready model activation

How AI may add value across the economy

AI’s ultimate value-add may come from its economic use cases. New product offerings and insights may improve revenue generation. Greater customer focus may lead to more tailored and refined experiences. Enhanced operational productivity by equipping workers with tools may help streamline or optimize workflows.

AI adoption is still in its early stages with just 9.4% of US firms using AI in their operations. AI may be a multi-year story with twists and turns in the short term.

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