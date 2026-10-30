Global liquidity The Fed Minute video series

Laurie Brignac
Chief Investment Officer and Head of Global Liquidity
October 30, 2026

Key takeaways

  • The Federal Reserve (Fed) left rates unchanged, despite two dissenters favoring a 25 basis point hike, as policymakers wait for additional data before making their next move.

  • The Fed upgraded its view of the economy from "solid" to "strong," reflecting continued resilience in the economy and labor market even as inflation remains elevated.

  • December remains in focus for a potential rate hike, but the path beyond is less certain and will likely depend on incoming inflation, growth, and financial conditions data.

Understanding the Federal Reserve’s latest decisions is essential for navigating today’s market environment. The Fed Minute is a series of short videos featuring insights from Invesco’s Global Liquidity team that break down key takeaways from recent FOMC meetings, monetary policy developments, and their potential impact on liquidity investors. Each episode offers timely, practical analysis to help investors stay informed and confident in an evolving rate environment.

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