Important information

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The opinions expressed are those of the speaker, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is a committee of the Federal Reserve Board that meets regularly to set monetary policy, including the interest rates that are charged to banks.

The Federal Funds Rate is the target interest rate range at which commercial banks borrow and lend their excess reserves to each other overnight, which is set by the FOMC.

A “basis point” is a unit that is equal to one one-hundredth of a percent.