Global liquidity The Fed Minute video series
Key takeaways
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The Federal Reserve (Fed) left rates unchanged, despite two dissenters favoring a 25 basis point hike, as policymakers wait for additional data before making their next move.
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The Fed upgraded its view of the economy from "solid" to "strong," reflecting continued resilience in the economy and labor market even as inflation remains elevated.
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December remains in focus for a potential rate hike, but the path beyond is less certain and will likely depend on incoming inflation, growth, and financial conditions data.
Understanding the Federal Reserve’s latest decisions is essential for navigating today’s market environment. The Fed Minute is a series of short videos featuring insights from Invesco’s Global Liquidity team that break down key takeaways from recent FOMC meetings, monetary policy developments, and their potential impact on liquidity investors. Each episode offers timely, practical analysis to help investors stay informed and confident in an evolving rate environment.
Previous videos
Related insights
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October 9, 2026
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Investment Outlook 2026 midyear outlook: World disrupted? Resilience endured
Brian Levitt, Benjamin JonesJune 15, 2026
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Global liquidity Global Liquidity Survey reveals cash management trends
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Important information
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The opinions expressed are those of the speaker, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is a committee of the Federal Reserve Board that meets regularly to set monetary policy, including the interest rates that are charged to banks.
The Federal Funds Rate is the target interest rate range at which commercial banks borrow and lend their excess reserves to each other overnight, which is set by the FOMC.
A “basis point” is a unit that is equal to one one-hundredth of a percent.
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