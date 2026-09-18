For many investors, selling an appreciated rental property, commercial building, farmland, or other investment real estate can create a planning dilemma. At first glance, it may appear that there are only two options. Sell the property, recognize the gain, and pay the associated taxes, or continue holding a property that no longer aligns with the investor's financial goals. A third option, however, may be available. With a 1031 exchange, investors may be able to defer the recognition of capital gains taxes by exchanging one investment property for another qualifying like-kind property. This can allow them to reposition their real estate holdings while potentially preserving more of their investment capital.

Named after Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code, a 1031 exchange provides investors with the opportunity to defer capital gains taxes on the sale of appreciated investment real estate. To maintain tax-deferred treatment, they must adhere to strict Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requirements, including defined identification and acquisition timelines, along with other rules governing the exchange process. Advisors can play a vital role in facilitating a successful 1031 exchange by evaluating how the transaction aligns with the client’s overall financial plan and coordinating with other professionals involved in the exchange.

How a 1031 exchange works

In a typical 1031 exchange, an investor sells or transfers an investment property, known as the relinquished property, and acquires one or more like-kind replacement properties. To preserve the tax-deferred treatment of the exchange, the transaction must be structured as an exchange from the outset, and the investor cannot directly receive the sale proceeds. If so, the exchange could be disqualified and result in a taxable event.

Investors commonly use a qualified intermediary (QI) to avoid constructive receipt of the proceeds. A QI is an independent third party who facilitates a 1031 exchange. The investor enters into an exchange agreement with the QI, which holds the proceeds and uses them to acquire the replacement property.

Important deadlines

One of the potential challenges with a 1031 exchange is the need to adhere to strict IRS deadlines to successfully complete a 1031 exchange. Within 45 calendar days after the sale of the relinquished property, the investor must identify a potential replacement property in writing to the qualified intermediary. The investor must then acquire the replacement property and complete the exchange within 180 days of the sale. Because these periods run concurrently, the entire exchange must be completed within 180 days — not 225 days.

The exchange must also be completed by the due date of the investor’s federal income tax return for the year of the sale, including extensions. If that deadline occurs before day 180, filing an extension may allow the investor to use the full exchange period.