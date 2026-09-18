Real estate How a 1031 exchange may help defer taxes on an investment property sale

Kyle Connor
Peyton Woods
and
September 18, 2026
Exterior view of typical multifamily mid-rise residential apartment building

Key takeaways

  • Selling appreciated investment real estate can trigger capital gains taxes and potential depreciation recapture, reducing capital available for reinvestment.

  • A 1031 exchange can help defer recognition of capital gains by reinvesting proceeds into a qualifying like-kind investment property.

  • Advisors can help facilitate 1031 exchanges by monitoring deadlines, coordinating with qualified intermediaries, and aligning the transaction with the investor’s broader financial plan.

For many investors, selling an appreciated rental property, commercial building, farmland, or other investment real estate can create a planning dilemma. At first glance, it may appear that there are only two options. Sell the property, recognize the gain, and pay the associated taxes, or continue holding a property that no longer aligns with the investor's financial goals. A third option, however, may be available. With a 1031 exchange, investors may be able to defer the recognition of capital gains taxes by exchanging one investment property for another qualifying like-kind property. This can allow them to reposition their real estate holdings while potentially preserving more of their investment capital.

Named after Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code, a 1031 exchange provides investors with the opportunity to defer capital gains taxes on the sale of appreciated investment real estate. To maintain tax-deferred treatment, they must adhere to strict Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requirements, including defined identification and acquisition timelines, along with other rules governing the exchange process. Advisors can play a vital role in facilitating a successful 1031 exchange by evaluating how the transaction aligns with the client’s overall financial plan and coordinating with other professionals involved in the exchange.

How a 1031 exchange works

In a typical 1031 exchange, an investor sells or transfers an investment property, known as the relinquished property, and acquires one or more like-kind replacement properties. To preserve the tax-deferred treatment of the exchange, the transaction must be structured as an exchange from the outset, and the investor cannot directly receive the sale proceeds. If so, the exchange could be disqualified and result in a taxable event.

Investors commonly use a qualified intermediary (QI) to avoid constructive receipt of the proceeds. A QI is an independent third party who facilitates a 1031 exchange. The investor enters into an exchange agreement with the QI, which holds the proceeds and uses them to acquire the replacement property.

Important deadlines

One of the potential challenges with a 1031 exchange is the need to adhere to strict IRS deadlines to successfully complete a 1031 exchange. Within 45 calendar days after the sale of the relinquished property, the investor must identify a potential replacement property in writing to the qualified intermediary. The investor must then acquire the replacement property and complete the exchange within 180 days of the sale. Because these periods run concurrently, the entire exchange must be completed within 180 days — not 225 days.

The exchange must also be completed by the due date of the investor’s federal income tax return for the year of the sale, including extensions. If that deadline occurs before day 180, filing an extension may allow the investor to use the full exchange period.

Important 1031 exchange deadlines

Milestone

Deadline

Sell the relinquished property

Day 0

Identify the replacement property in writing with the QI

Day 45

Acquire replacement property and complete the exchange

Day 180
Important note: The exchange must be completed by the due date of the investor’s federal tax return, including extensions.

Source: IRS Instructions for Form 8824, Like-Kind Exchanges (2025); 26 U.S.C. §1031.

Other rules

In addition to these strict deadlines, there are several other rules that investors and their advisors need to be aware of to maximize the likelihood of a successful 1031 exchange:

  • Personal property doesn’t qualify. Section 1031 applies only to real property held for investment purposes or productive use in a trade or business. Primary residences generally don’t qualify, and neither do second homes held primarily for personal use.
  • Exchanged properties must be like-kind. Like-kind property is generally defined as real property held for business, trade, or investment purposes, which may include rental properties, apartment buildings, office, retail, industrial, self-storage, farmland, raw land, and certain leasehold interests. To complete a 1031 exchange, both the relinquished property and the replacement property must be considered like-kind; however, like-kind does not mean like-for-like. An investor isn’t required to exchange a rental property for another rental property or an office building for another office building. Instead, the relinquished property and replacement property must both be considered like-kind, which refers to the nature or character of the real property, not its specific use. This flexibility allows investors to reposition a real estate portfolio without acquiring the same type of property they sold.

    One like-kind replacement option can be a Delaware Statutory Trust (DST). It’s a legally recognized trust formed under Delaware law that allows large commercial properties to be fractionalized, which means an investor can purchase the precise amount in a DST needed to efficiently complete their 1031 exchange. This is a key reason why DSTs are growing in popularity across the industry. That’s because if an investor exchanges into a replacement property that’s less than the sale of the relinquished property, they may still be left with a taxable gain. Also, if the replacement property is greater than the relinquished property's sale price, they may have to contribute additional cash or utilize financing to close the transaction.
  • Full tax deferral depends on what the investor receives in the exchange. Cash or other non-like-kind property received in the exchange, commonly called “boot,” generally triggers gain recognition up to its value. To avoid a taxable gain from net debt relief, debt paid off on the relinquished property generally must be replaced with new financing or additional cash. Acquiring a replacement property worth less than the relinquished property doesn’t automatically disqualify the exchange, but it may result in a partial taxable event.
  • Deferred gain generally carries over to the replacement property. In a 1031 exchange, the investor’s adjusted basis generally transfers from the relinquished property to the replacement property. If the replacement property is ultimately inherited, its basis generally adjusts to fair market value at the owner’s date of death, under current law, called a step-up in basis, potentially reducing the built-in gain for heirs.

Risks to consider

Although a 1031 exchange may address a tax concern, it can create investment risk if the replacement property is chosen without proper due diligence. Limited inventory and competitive markets may push investors toward less attractive properties to meet the 45- and 180-day deadlines. The exchange also keeps capital invested in real estate, which may be illiquid or concentrated and unsuitable for investors seeking cash or greater portfolio flexibility. Investors should also consider how transaction costs, financing requirements, related-party transactions, and state-specific tax rules may affect the overall outcome of the exchange.

How advisors can help

Advisors can help align a 1031 exchange with the client’s broader financial goals. Tax deferral is valuable only if the replacement property also fits the client’s income needs, liquidity requirements, risk tolerance, estate objectives, and overall financial position. Advisors can also bring tax and legal professionals, real estate specialists, qualified intermediaries, lenders, or other exchange professionals into the process early.

A 1031 exchange can convert a taxable sale of appreciated investment real estate into a tax-deferred transition. However, the tax benefit is only one consideration. The best outcomes pair careful execution with a replacement property that supports the investor’s portfolio and broader financial plan.

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