ETF Systematic investing: Redefining core equity exposure
Key takeaways
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Systematic active ETFs take a disciplined approach to active risk with the potential for excess returns.
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To seek alpha, we take a multi-signal approach to three well-known factors — value, quality, and momentum — which we seek to enhance with proprietary insights.
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We apply portfolio constraints, including limits on country and sector exposure, to manage risk relative to the benchmark.
Systematic active ETFs are designed to bridge the divide between pure passive index trackers and high-conviction active funds. They can provide a compelling alternative to traditional core beta exposures, combining a disciplined approach to active risk with the potential for excess returns. In theory, they seek to provide the best of both worlds: Benchmark-aware exposures with more return potential than indexing.
How do systematic active strategies work?
While there are various approaches, these strategies typically share two key characteristics:
• A set of quantitative signals or factors used to select and weight securities
• Portfolio guardrails that limit active risk relative to the benchmark
Invesco's systematic ETFs — the Enhanced Equity suite — aim to outperform their benchmarks while maintaining benchmark-aware exposures. To seek alpha, we use three well-known factors: value, quality, and momentum. Importantly, we not only seek exposure to these factors, we underweight stocks that do not have these characteristics.
• Value: Favors stocks that are inexpensive relative to their peers, in the expectation that they will outperform over time.
• Quality: Favors companies with strong balance sheets, in the expectation that higher quality businesses can deliver better long-term returns.
• Momentum: Favors stocks with strong recent price performance, in expectation that trends will persist for a while.
We also apply portfolio guardrails, including limits on country and sector exposure, to manage risk relative to the benchmark.
What makes our Enhanced Equity strategies different?
Our strategies are built on proprietary research, advanced portfolio construction, and the experience of recessions, market bubbles, and changing interest rate regimes. Importantly, we take a differentiated approach to identifying value, quality, and momentum.
Our multi-signal approach to value, quality, and momentum
Standard value approach
The traditional value approach of focusing on book-to-price ratios overlooks other ways to find mispriced stocks.
Our value approach
Our approach is designed to capture all aspects of value through cash flow, earnings, and gross profits.
Standard quality approach
Quality screens tend to consider only return on equity or return on assets.
Our quality approach
We focus on capturing multiple sources of quality, including the quality of financial reporting.
Standard momentum approach
Simple momentum strategies are based on stock price momentum only.
Our momentum approach
We remove dynamic exposures to systematic risk factors, taking a multidimensional view of momentum signals.
For portfolio construction, rather than relying on high conviction positions, systematic active managers spread active positions broadly across their investment universes.
In addition, the Invesco process uses portfolio constraints to limit major sector, country and other deviations from its benchmark.
In a nutshell, our team uses our established institutional systematic equity capabilities, proprietary factor research, and disciplined portfolio construction to seek to outperform market capitalization indexes.
About Invesco Quantitative Strategies
Invesco Quantitative Strategies (IQS) is a global team specializing in systematic, factor-based investing. IQS has managed Enhanced Equity strategies for institutional investors for more than 25 years, and they are now available to US ETF investors.
• Invesco U.S. Large Cap Enhanced ETF (IQEL)
• Invesco U.S. Small Cap Enhanced ETF (IQES)
• Invesco International Developed Enhanced ETF (IQEI)
Related insights
Important information
NA6098016
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund’s return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the Fund.
IQEL, IQES, IQEI, IQEE
There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. The Fund is subject to market risk, which is the possibility that the market values of securities owned by the Fund will decline and that the value of Fund shares may therefore be less than what you paid for them. Accordingly, you can lose money investing in the Fund.
In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic and political conditions.
The investment techniques and risk analysis used by the portfolio managers may not produce the desired results.
The Fund is non-diversified and may experience greater volatility than a more diversified investment.
The Fund employs value, momentum and quality investment factors. A value style of investing is subject to the risk that valuations never improve or that returns trail other investment styles or the overall stock market. Securities selected using momentum or quality factors may not continue to exhibit those characteristics, and the Fund may underperform when those investment factors are out of favor.
The value of an individual security or particular type of security can be more volatile than the market as a whole and can perform differently from the value of the market as a whole.
To the extent the Fund invests a greater amount in any one sector or industry, there is increased risk to the Fund if conditions adversely affect that sector or industry.
The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the Fund.
IQEI and IQEE
The dollar value of foreign investments will be affected by changes in exchange rates between the dollar and the currencies in which those investments are traded.
Stocks of medium-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.
The performance of an investment concentrated in issuers of a certain region or country is expected to be closely tied to conditions within that region and to be more volatile than more geographically diversified investments.
IQEL
Larger, more established companies may be unable to respond quickly to new competitive challenges such as changes in consumer tastes or innovative smaller competitors.
Returns on investments in large-capitalization companies could trail the returns on investments in smaller companies.
IQES
Stocks of small-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.
IQEI
The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.
IQEE
The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging-market issuers, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues. An investment in emerging-market countries carries greater risks compared with investments in more developed economies.
Companies in the semiconductor industry may be adversely affected by rapid technological change, product obsolescence, intense competition, changing demand, supply-chain disruptions, component availability, pricing pressures and trade restrictions. As a result, the Fund may be more exposed to developments affecting that industry.
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