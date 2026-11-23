Important information

NA6098016

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund’s return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the Fund.

IQEL, IQES, IQEI, IQEE

There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. The Fund is subject to market risk, which is the possibility that the market values of securities owned by the Fund will decline and that the value of Fund shares may therefore be less than what you paid for them. Accordingly, you can lose money investing in the Fund.

In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic and political conditions.

The investment techniques and risk analysis used by the portfolio managers may not produce the desired results.

The Fund is non-diversified and may experience greater volatility than a more diversified investment.

The Fund employs value, momentum and quality investment factors. A value style of investing is subject to the risk that valuations never improve or that returns trail other investment styles or the overall stock market. Securities selected using momentum or quality factors may not continue to exhibit those characteristics, and the Fund may underperform when those investment factors are out of favor.

The value of an individual security or particular type of security can be more volatile than the market as a whole and can perform differently from the value of the market as a whole.

To the extent the Fund invests a greater amount in any one sector or industry, there is increased risk to the Fund if conditions adversely affect that sector or industry.

The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the Fund.

IQEI and IQEE

The dollar value of foreign investments will be affected by changes in exchange rates between the dollar and the currencies in which those investments are traded.

Stocks of medium-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.

The performance of an investment concentrated in issuers of a certain region or country is expected to be closely tied to conditions within that region and to be more volatile than more geographically diversified investments.

IQEL

Larger, more established companies may be unable to respond quickly to new competitive challenges such as changes in consumer tastes or innovative smaller competitors.

Returns on investments in large-capitalization companies could trail the returns on investments in smaller companies.

IQES

Stocks of small-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.

IQEI

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

IQEE

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging-market issuers, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues. An investment in emerging-market countries carries greater risks compared with investments in more developed economies.

Companies in the semiconductor industry may be adversely affected by rapid technological change, product obsolescence, intense competition, changing demand, supply-chain disruptions, component availability, pricing pressures and trade restrictions. As a result, the Fund may be more exposed to developments affecting that industry.