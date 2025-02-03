ETF What Trump 2.0 means for commodities and crypto
Some commodities may benefit from the new administration, some not so much, while it’s expected to be crypto friendly.
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2025 ETF ideas
ETFs to consider based on our soft-landing outlook with growth slowing near term but reaccelerating later in the year.
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Commodity Digest
Our monthly report on what’s driving the energy, agriculture, and metals markets and ETFs that may capitalize on the trends.
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Commodity ETFs
Diversify your portfolios and hedge against inflation with strategic investments in commodities.
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Digital Assets ETFs
Gain exposure to the rapidly evolving digital economy and position your portfolio for the future with Invesco's innovative ETFs.
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